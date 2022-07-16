Linnets boss happy with summer progress

King's Lynn Town's preparations for the new season continue with a home friendly against MK Dons - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s almost year to the day since MK Dons came to The Walks for a pre-season friendly – and times have most definitely changed.

Both managers have moved on – Russell Martin left to take on Swansea while Ian Culverhouse’s spell at Lynn came to its natural ending.

Lynn’s scorer that night in a 3-1 defeat was Cameron King – he's now preparing to start the season with Thetford Town.

Move on 12 months and after a chastening National League campaign, manager Tommy Widdrington takes on the 2022 MK Dons today as he sorts out the clean slate he has been given to get Lynn back there at the first attempt.

The salvage job last season didn’t work – but Widdrington believes he is making progress this summer. A few players he brought in last season have signed permanently, while he has added new faces in defender Adam Crawford and strikers Jordan Ponticelli and Bem Stephens, whose deal was announced on Friday.

Tommy Widdrington has a different task this season - Credit: Ian Burt

“Everybody says to me that we haven’t brought many new ones in, but we have really,” said Widdrington. “A lot of the lads we brought in towards the end of the season we’ve managed to retain. The ones that were here before I got here that I wanted to retain we have also retained. That’s half the battle with recruitment.

“I know there are certain people in the club now, players-wise, who I know are comfortable to be competitive not just in the National League, but in the National League towards the top end of it. They proved that to me last season. The job I feel we have on now is a very different one to when I came in last December.

“I genuinely believe we will be strong, we will be a front-footed side, we will be fitter, stronger, faster than a lot of teams in the division and that is something I couldn’t say against many of the teams we played last season.

“If we do manage to achieve what we want to achieve, if we do get back to where we want to be, then we will be in better shape next time.”

There was a horses for courses attitude last season, so what can Lynn fans expect now?

“I think you will see an energy and a fitness and a desire to work for the shirt to be honest with you,” said Widdrington.

“I’m not saying they didn’t before I got here, but I definitely thought that was something that everybody we played against – your Wrexhams, your Notts Countys, your Grimsbys, all the managers afterwards would say ‘you made them competitive’.

“We didn’t play as much football as I would like to do but (against Norwich) we are playing against a team way better than anything we played last year but we were competitive in the game.

“They will be as far on in their pre-season as we are in ours because they start a week earlier than us. I am delighted we have been able to go with them for the vast majority of the game, albeit they were in second or third gear and we will have been in fourth.”

Stephens suffered a bang on the head against the Canaries but will be available today. Josh Barrett was absent because of his partner’s pregnancy.

MK Dons yesterday announced the signing of striker Will Grigg, one of 10 new arrivals which include Matt Dennis, from Norwich City, who was with Southend last season.

“The MK Dons game will be different to Norwich but as difficult as they are very much a possession side,” said Widdrington.