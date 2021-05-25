News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

King's Lynn Town F.C

1

Barrows 30

Solihull Moors F.C

1

Rooney 54

Linnets fans loud and proud at The Walks

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:42 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 10:24 PM May 25, 2021
King's Lynn v Solihull Moors

King's Lynn Town players pile on Ross Barrows after his first-half goal - Credit: Ian Burt

What a difference a crowd makes. 

More than 600 helped Lynn produce a full-blooded performance against a side with play-off ambitions. 

And while they were unable to push Lynn to victory, there was certainly a feeling that something approaching normal service had been resumed. 

King's Lynn v Solihull Moors

Ross Barrows celebrates his goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn have now gone 11 games without a win, dating back to the 2-0 success over Altrincham on April 5 -  but the sound of appreciative supporters at the final whistle suggested that was the least of their worries. 

Lynn were without influential defender Kyle Callan-McFadden, who sustained an ankle injury in the defeat at Wrexham – although he was at the game, wearing a protective boot. 

Michael Gyasi’s through ball which just evaded Simeon Jackson, drew the first ripple of applause from the eager fans. 

King's Lynn v Solihull

Ross Barrows opens the scoring for Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

But it was the visitors who enjoyed the bulk of the early possession, Tyrone Williams stooping low at the near post but seeing his flicked header from a corner go just over Theo Richardson’s bar. 

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
  2. 2 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 3 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  1. 4 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan
  2. 5 Seven of the best cream teas in Norfolk
  3. 6 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  4. 7 Britain's poshest train returning to Norwich with slap-up meal
  5. 8 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  6. 9 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  7. 10 Breakthrough hope over 'insufferable' military plane noise

Lynn began to find their feet and at the other end Jackson was just inches away from connecting to Gyasi’s cross from the left flank. 

Gyasi then saw a shot deflected for a corner, which Sonny Carey headed wide as Lynn pressed for the opener. 

Michael Clunan - King's Lynn v Solihull Moors

Linnets skipper Michael Clunan - Credit: Ian Burt

The best chance fell to Jackson on 27 minutes when his header was brilliantly pushed away by keeper Ryan Boot, the former Norwich City striker again alert to picking up a loose ball. 

But it was an unlikely source that gave Lynn the leader, Alex Babos putting a pin-point cross on the head of defender Ross Barrows, leaving Boot no chance. 

It was as much as Lynn deserved, having taken a hold of the game. 

Sonny Carey - King's Lynn v Solihull Moors

Sonny Carey leads an attack - Credit: Ian Burt

But danger lurks everywhere, and Richardson was fortunate a Kyle Storer header was directed straight into his arms. 

It was much the same when Joe Sbarra had a sight of goal, but Richardson stood his ground and his chest did the rest. 

Lynn resumed where they left off after the break, with Babos’ goalbound shot blocked. 

Carey, Jackson and Michael Clunan then all saw shots blocked within the space of a few seconds as the visiting goal led a charmed life. 

King's Lynn v Solihull

A thumbs-up from two King's Lynn Town fans - Credit: Ian Burt

But then came a blow when the visitors levelled on 54 minutes. Alex Addai, deep in the area, managed to get in a low cross pasty Tyler Denton which Adam Rooney clipped past Richardson from close range – all far too easy. 

Carey had a chance to repeat his free-kick goal last weekend at Wrexham – but this time out it high and wide on a night when, again, his performance deserved to be matched with his name on the scoresheet. 

Carey then drove a shot just wide after neat build-up play as Lynn tried to force the issue. 

Both teams were going for the winner - Lynn had no real need, aside from pride, but Moors needed a win to maintain their play-off hopes. 

It wasn’t to be for either team – not for ther lack of trying. 

King’s Lynn: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Barrows, Denton,  Clunan, Babos, Carey, Gyasi (Kiwomya 68), Gash, Jackson. Subs not used: Payne, Gascoigne, Bastock. 

Goal: Barrows 30 

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Cranston, Storer (Archer 87), Sbarra, Rooney (Hancox 90), Maycock, Ball (Hudlin 52), Cameron, Addai, Thompson. Subs not used: Piggott, Donawa. 

Goal: Rooney 54 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mill Road, Banham

20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus