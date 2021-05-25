Linnets fans loud and proud at The Walks

Published: 9:42 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 10:24 PM May 25, 2021

What a difference a crowd makes.

More than 600 helped Lynn produce a full-blooded performance against a side with play-off ambitions.

And while they were unable to push Lynn to victory, there was certainly a feeling that something approaching normal service had been resumed.

Ross Barrows celebrates his goal - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn have now gone 11 games without a win, dating back to the 2-0 success over Altrincham on April 5 - but the sound of appreciative supporters at the final whistle suggested that was the least of their worries.

Lynn were without influential defender Kyle Callan-McFadden, who sustained an ankle injury in the defeat at Wrexham – although he was at the game, wearing a protective boot.

Michael Gyasi’s through ball which just evaded Simeon Jackson, drew the first ripple of applause from the eager fans.

Ross Barrows opens the scoring for Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

But it was the visitors who enjoyed the bulk of the early possession, Tyrone Williams stooping low at the near post but seeing his flicked header from a corner go just over Theo Richardson’s bar.

Lynn began to find their feet and at the other end Jackson was just inches away from connecting to Gyasi’s cross from the left flank.

Gyasi then saw a shot deflected for a corner, which Sonny Carey headed wide as Lynn pressed for the opener.

Linnets skipper Michael Clunan - Credit: Ian Burt

The best chance fell to Jackson on 27 minutes when his header was brilliantly pushed away by keeper Ryan Boot, the former Norwich City striker again alert to picking up a loose ball.

But it was an unlikely source that gave Lynn the leader, Alex Babos putting a pin-point cross on the head of defender Ross Barrows, leaving Boot no chance.

It was as much as Lynn deserved, having taken a hold of the game.

Sonny Carey leads an attack - Credit: Ian Burt

But danger lurks everywhere, and Richardson was fortunate a Kyle Storer header was directed straight into his arms.

It was much the same when Joe Sbarra had a sight of goal, but Richardson stood his ground and his chest did the rest.

Lynn resumed where they left off after the break, with Babos’ goalbound shot blocked.

Carey, Jackson and Michael Clunan then all saw shots blocked within the space of a few seconds as the visiting goal led a charmed life.

A thumbs-up from two King's Lynn Town fans - Credit: Ian Burt

But then came a blow when the visitors levelled on 54 minutes. Alex Addai, deep in the area, managed to get in a low cross pasty Tyler Denton which Adam Rooney clipped past Richardson from close range – all far too easy.

Carey had a chance to repeat his free-kick goal last weekend at Wrexham – but this time out it high and wide on a night when, again, his performance deserved to be matched with his name on the scoresheet.

Carey then drove a shot just wide after neat build-up play as Lynn tried to force the issue.

Both teams were going for the winner - Lynn had no real need, aside from pride, but Moors needed a win to maintain their play-off hopes.

It wasn’t to be for either team – not for ther lack of trying.

King’s Lynn: Richardson, Howard, Fleming, Barrows, Denton, Clunan, Babos, Carey, Gyasi (Kiwomya 68), Gash, Jackson. Subs not used: Payne, Gascoigne, Bastock.

Goal: Barrows 30

Solihull: Boot, Williams, Cranston, Storer (Archer 87), Sbarra, Rooney (Hancox 90), Maycock, Ball (Hudlin 52), Cameron, Addai, Thompson. Subs not used: Piggott, Donawa.

Goal: Rooney 54