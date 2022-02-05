News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
REVEALED: King's Lynn Town's new signings

Chris Lakey

Published: 2:02 PM February 5, 2022
Updated: 2:55 PM February 5, 2022
New King's Lynn Town signing Josh Coulson

King’s Lynn Town have revealed three new signings to help the National League relegation battle. 

Battle-hardened defender Josh Coulson, who has 400 league appearances to his name, heads the list as Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington looks for experience to help out his side. 

Lynn have also brought in Jak Hickman, who made one appearance for the club in March last year on loan from Bolton as furlough began to bite, and Cam Hargreaves, from Bristol Rovers. 

Coulson, 33, has 32 appearances for Leyton Orient and 273 for Cambridge United on his CV. He joined Southend last June, but broke his ankle in October. 

Hargreaves joins on a month’s loan, Coulson is also a loan deal while Hickman's is on a non-contract deal.


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

