King's Lynn Town sign former Leeds United defender

Published: 3:00 PM January 18, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have signed former Leeds United defender Tyler Denton.

The 25-year-old has left Chesterfield to sign for the Linnets but he won’t be available for this Tuesday evening’s National League clash at Eastleigh as the paperwork won’t be completed in time.

Denton is a player manager Ian Culverhouse has been keeping tabs on in recent weeks with left-back a position the club has been looking to strengthen.

With Football League experience Denton fits the criteria the club has set in bringing in talent that can help their battle for survival in the National League.

“I’m really excited – it sounds like a really ambitious club and I can’t wait to get going,” said Denton, who came through the academy at Leeds as well as enjoying loan spells with Football League clubs Peterborough, Stevenage and Port Vale. “The manager attracted me to the club and the style of football and how he likes to play.

“The manager has shown a bit of confidence in me and he’s been looking at me for a few weeks – that's a really good thing for me. Hopefully I can settle down here and be here for a good few years.

“It’s a tough league but I’m sure we’ve got more than enough and we want to work our way into the Football League.”

Denton fell out of favour at Chesterfield after John Pemberton left the club and new boss James Rowe wanted to go in a different direction.

Denton believes Culverhouse is the man to help rebuild his confidence and settle quickly at The Walks.

“Throughout my career I think I’ve struggled a bit with confidence sometimes being in and out of the teams and just not really being wanted,” he added. “I think it’s a massive part of being a footballer these days that you want to feel wanted and welcomed and this club certainly did that.

“It’s a club on the up, which is a good thing and the lads have welcomed me with open arms. You can’t ask for much more as a player.”

Even in these Covid times however it seems Denton won’t get away without an initiation song though and the Lynn squad can expect to hear one of Usher’s or Ed Sheeran’s greatest hits.

“Hopefully I get away with it but nothing has been said but the way Rob (Back) shook his head it (when it was mentioned) it looks like I might have to have a bit of a sing-song!”

Meanwhile director of football Robbie Back revealed that Aaron Jones is fit and available for Lynn’s trip to Eastleigh after recovering from Covid.

“He’s fit and well – he's got over the Covid,” he said. “I think he was quite poorly for two or three days and had the flu-like symptoms.

“He was in training this morning (Tuesday) and he’ll be back in the squad for tomorrow. That’s really good news.”