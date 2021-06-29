King's Lynn Town swoop for Eastleigh defender

Published: 4:34 PM June 29, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 international Pierce Bird from National League rivals Eastleigh.

Bird, who made 30 appearances for Eastleigh, said the decision to join the Linnets was an easy one once he knew of their interest.

“From my point of view it’s a great opportunity for me to further establish myself at National League level,” he told the King’s Lynn website. “I had a good season with Eastleigh last season, playing 30 games in a side that only just missed out on a play off place.

“When I found out that King’s Lynn were interested in me, I was excited as from what I saw of them when I played against them, they are a team who like to try and play football the right way. That is something that really appealed to me.

“This was further confirmed when I spoke with Ian (Culverhouse) and from that point onwards the decision to join was an easy one. I am used to the full-time environment of football, having played at Notts County previously.

You may also want to watch:

“I was impressed with the set up at The Walks when I visited last season also and it will be good to play there as a home player with supporters back inside the ground.”

Bird started his career at local side Dunkirk before impressing Notts County, who were then in League Two, on trial in 2017 joining the Magpies on a permanent basis and making his full debut against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy. He made a total of 26 appearances in both League Two and the National League.

During his time at County he had loan spells at Leek Town, Alfreton Town, Grantham Town and Boston United before joining Eastleigh in 2020 making his debut against MK Dons in the FA Cup. In total he made 30 appearances for the club and also spent a month back at Boston from December 2020 to January 2021.