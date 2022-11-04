Linnets sign brother of Liverpool and England star

King’s Lynn Town have added to their squad on the eve of their FA Cup first round clash at Doncaster Rovers.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain - younger brother of Liverpool and England star Alex - has signed after a spell with the club this week and goes into the squad for the cup tie.

"After Christian agreed to come in and train with us earlier in the week, I was very impressed with his condition following a spell out of the game," said Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington.

"I’ve known Christian for some time and worked briefly with him as a youth player. He’s a consummate professional with excellent pedigree. I’m sure he’ll be a positive addition to our squad”.

The 24-year-old midfielder began at Portsmouth and has had a number of loan spells with non league clubs

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve added: “I am delighted for the manager, the coaching staff, the team and Christian that this deal has happened. I know Christian has enjoyed his time with us already on the training pitch. I look forward to him meeting our fans tomorrow at Doncaster. I wish Christian all the success he deserves whilst with our happy band of Linnets.”



