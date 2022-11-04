News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets sign brother of Liverpool and England star

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:03 PM November 4, 2022
New King's Lynn Town signing Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain in friendly action for Portsmouth

New King's Lynn Town signing Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain in friendly action for Portsmouth - Credit: PA

King’s Lynn Town have added to their squad on the eve of their FA Cup first round  clash at Doncaster Rovers.

Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain - younger brother of Liverpool and England star Alex - has signed after a spell with the club this week and goes into the squad for the cup tie.

"After Christian agreed to come in and train with us earlier in the week, I was very impressed with his condition following a spell out of the game," said Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington.

"I’ve known Christian for some time and worked briefly with him as a youth player. He’s a consummate professional with excellent pedigree. I’m sure he’ll be a positive addition to our squad”.

The 24-year-old midfielder began at Portsmouth and has had a number of loan spells with non league clubs

Linnets owner Stephen Cleeve added: “I am delighted for the manager, the coaching staff, the team and Christian that this deal has happened. I know Christian has enjoyed his time with us already on the training pitch. I look forward to him meeting our fans tomorrow at Doncaster. I wish Christian all the success he deserves whilst with our happy band of Linnets.”


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

