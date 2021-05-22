Linnets beat EFL rivals to midfielder's signature

Published: 9:00 AM May 22, 2021

King’s Lynn Town have pulled off a major coup after announcing the first new signing ahead of a summer rebuild.

Midfielder Ethan Coleman has signed a two-year deal – after turning down a host of rivals from the National League and above.

It’s understood that two Football League clubs – thought to be Lincoln City and Forest Green Rovers – were keen on the 21-year-old.

Coleman joined the Linnets on loan from Brackley in March, one of a number of players who came to the club’s aid when players were furloughed in an effort to cut costs and see out the National League season.

Coleman – who came through the ranks at Championship side Reading – played nine games for the Linnets. His last appearance was the home defeat to Stockport at the end of April, before his loan deal from Brackley expired.

However, he immediately stood out as one to watch, with a string of impressive performances under manager Ian Culverhouse, and his decision to return to The Walks on a permanent deal will be a feather in the club’s cap as well, as well as a statement of intent after a difficult first season at National League level.

Culverhouse has admitted there will be plenty of changes in personnel as Lynn come to terms with the physical nature of the league, whilst retaining the footballing philosophy that has earned them plenty of admirers this season. Coleman fits the bill on both scores: talented, but no shrinking violet.







