News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Linnets beat EFL rivals to midfielder's signature

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:00 AM May 22, 2021   
Ethan Coleman - King's Lynn Town v Maidenhead

Ethan Coleman has signed a two-year deal with King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have pulled off a major coup after announcing the first new signing ahead of a summer rebuild. 

Midfielder Ethan Coleman has signed a two-year deal – after turning down a host of rivals from the National League and above. 

It’s understood that two Football League clubs – thought to be Lincoln City and Forest Green Rovers – were keen on the 21-year-old.  

Coleman joined the Linnets on loan from Brackley in March, one of a number of players who came to the club’s aid when players were furloughed in an effort to cut costs and see out the National League season. 

Coleman – who came through the ranks at Championship side Reading – played nine games for the Linnets. His last appearance was the home defeat to Stockport at the end of April, before his loan deal from Brackley expired.  

However, he immediately stood out as one to watch, with a string of impressive performances under manager Ian Culverhouse, and his decision to return to The Walks on a permanent deal will be a feather in the club’s cap as well, as well as a statement of intent after a difficult first season at National League level. 

Culverhouse has admitted there will be plenty of changes in personnel as Lynn come to terms with the physical nature of the league, whilst retaining the footballing philosophy that has earned them plenty of admirers this season. Coleman fits the bill on both scores: talented, but no shrinking violet. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Why were US fighter jets circling off the coast of Norfolk?
  2. 2 'It's crucifying our industry': Hotel bosses on double-booking tourists
  3. 3 Norfolk lorry driver caught grooming by paedophile hunter
  1. 4 Gospel Hall for sale as congregation dwindles
  2. 5 Man who stabbed two people in Norwich convicted of attempted murder
  3. 6 City man who took his own life was 'terribly sad beneath big smile'
  4. 7 Drug dealer tasered after glassing man and robbing woman
  5. 8 Person injured and road blocked as car, van and HGV crash
  6. 9 Ex-Canaries striker ends talk of Ipswich return with Championship deal
  7. 10 Live in a converted Victorian workhouse for sale for £95,000
King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man who died last week. Photo: Library

Mum arrested for crime she didn't commit - in city she's never been to

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Alan Ludar-Smith, 46, was handed down a three year, four-month sentence, at Norwich Crown Court.

Sex offender taken ill in dock after being jailed for string of offences

Christine Cunningham

person
Thompson village hall in Norfolk

Best bargain ever? Village hall for sale for £35,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Phil Cutter of The Murderers discovered that customers had snuck booze into his pub

'Bitter pill to swallow': Landlord's anger after drinkers sneak in booze

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus