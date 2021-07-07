News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets swoop for League Two defender

Mark Armstrong

Published: 4:25 PM July 7, 2021   
Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt

Manager Ian Culverhouse will soon know the fixtures schedule for King's Lynn Town's new season - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town have signed Dan Bowry from League Two side, Cheltenham. 

The 23-year-old Antigua and Barbuda international has agreed a deal with the Linnets in a move that will strengthen manager Ian Culverhouse’s back line. 

Bowry, who started his career at Charlton when he was 16, believes his leadership qualities will help Lynn’s assault on the National League Premier next season. 

“I see it as a great opportunity for myself joining the club,” he told the club’s official website. “After meeting up with the manager and having a look around the ground I felt I wanted to sign there and then. I can only imagine the noise that will be in there when the ground is full. 

“I’m a leader on the pitch and think of myself as a good one on one defender and that is something I’m looking to develop further to benefit the team.” 

Director of football Robbie Back added: “Dan comes with good experience at both league and non-league level. Once we talked to him it was clear he will help improve the squad and we looking forward to working with him.” 

Bowry has plenty of experience having also enjoyed loan spells at Kingstonian Hampton & Richmond Borough, Bath City and Wealdstone whilst with the Addicks. 

Bowry has represented his country ten times including appearances in friendlies against Bermuda and Jamaica. 

Meanwhile, the Linnets have confirmed a friendly against Heacham as part of the link-up between the two clubs which will see Lynn use their training facilities. This will take place on Tuesday, August 10 (6.45pm kick-off). 

