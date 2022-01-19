News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets clinch two new player deals

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:08 AM January 19, 2022
Zain Walker has returned to King's Lynn Town, on loan from Bristol Rovers

Zain Walker has returned to King's Lynn Town, on loan from Bristol Rovers

King's Lynn Town have re-signed Zain Walker.

The 20-year-old will stay at The Walks until the end of the National League season, on loan from Bristol Rovers.

He will be joined by left-sided player Olly Scott, who has impressed since joining last month.

Walker first joined Lynn last September, on a one-month deal, making four appearances.

He began his career at Fulham and joined Rovers' Academy when he was 16. Walker made his league debut in September 2020 and went on to make 11 appearances, including four starts, for the club.

Walker will be eligible for Lynn's trip to Southend on Friday, subject to FA approval.

Scott had a week on trial with the Linnets before Christmas when he impressed new boss Tommy Widdrington.

“Oliver adds another left sided option to the squad," said the manager at the time. "I have been really impressed with his commitment and desire over this week’s training and the way he has fitted in with the squad.”

