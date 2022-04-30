King's Lynn Town relegated

Breaking

KIng's Lynn Town went down in dramatic fashion - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have been relegated from the National League.

A dramatic 3-3 home win over Eastleigh wasn't enough to save them, with Aldershot beating Notts County 3-1 to ensure they stay up.

Lynn have two more games to go, but cannot catch Aldershot, who are in the final safe spot.

The Linnets were ahead five minutes before half-time through Gold Omotayo, but Eastleigh were 2-1 up with quarter of an hour to go.

Lynn fught back to level through Ross Barrows with a minute left, before Omotayo got his second five minutes into time added on.

It looked like Lynn would finish with a win, but a penalty 11 minutes into time added on denied them a farewell victory at The Walks



