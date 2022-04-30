News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Breaking

King's Lynn Town relegated

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:14 PM April 30, 2022
King's Lynn Town v Eastleigh

KIng's Lynn Town went down in dramatic fashion - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have been relegated from the National League.

A dramatic 3-3 home win over Eastleigh wasn't enough to save them, with Aldershot beating Notts County 3-1 to ensure they stay up.

Lynn have two more games to go, but cannot catch Aldershot, who are in the final safe spot.

The Linnets were ahead five minutes before half-time through Gold Omotayo, but Eastleigh were 2-1 up with quarter of an hour to go.

Lynn fught back to level through Ross Barrows with a minute left, before Omotayo got his second five minutes into time added on.

It looked like Lynn would finish with a win, but a penalty 11 minutes into time added on denied them a farewell victory at The Walks


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

A look inside the new Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront. Danny Branson, senior site manager.

Take a look inside Great Yarmouth's new £26m Marina Centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Thickthorn Roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

A47 closed near Norwich due to police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
xxx_HALLLANE_OULTON_APR22

Family home with indoor pool and treehouse on sale for £1.1m

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Rachel Burrows, 30, from Lowestoft was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

'Sadistic' child rapist could have 22 year prison sentence reduced

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon