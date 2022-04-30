Breaking
King's Lynn Town relegated
Published: 5:14 PM April 30, 2022
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Town have been relegated from the National League.
A dramatic 3-3 home win over Eastleigh wasn't enough to save them, with Aldershot beating Notts County 3-1 to ensure they stay up.
Lynn have two more games to go, but cannot catch Aldershot, who are in the final safe spot.
The Linnets were ahead five minutes before half-time through Gold Omotayo, but Eastleigh were 2-1 up with quarter of an hour to go.
Lynn fught back to level through Ross Barrows with a minute left, before Omotayo got his second five minutes into time added on.
It looked like Lynn would finish with a win, but a penalty 11 minutes into time added on denied them a farewell victory at The Walks