Linnets boss hoping for the 'long game'

Tommy Widdrington is happy to play the nervous waiting game in the last week of the National League season – because it means there’s still life in his King’s Lynn Town team.

A quirk of fixture fate sees Lynn end their campaign a week before everyone else – and Widdrington is determined their status will not be a foregone conclusion.

Lynn must beat Eastleigh at The Walks on Saturday afternoon and hope Aldershot, one place above them in the table’s final safe spot – lose to visitors Notts County.

That keeps Lynn in the picture, but then it’s on to Monday, when they go to Woking and the Shots head to Maidenhead United.

Should Lynn still be ‘alive’ next weekend, then it's down to how they fare at Wealdstone and how Aldershot get on at FC Halifax.

By close of play next Saturday, Lynn’s fixtures are done – and Aldershot will have one more game, on the final day, at home to Wealdstone.

Dover and Weymouth are already down and with an eight-point gap to Aldershot and three games in which to close it down, Lynn are desperate to avoid filling the final place.

Tommy Widdrington says King's Lynn Town fans can spur on his players against Eastleigh - Credit: Ian Burt

But Widdrington, who has been at the helm since December, has a simple wish list.

“All I can ask is the fans come out in their numbers tomorrow and get right behind the lads, which they have done,” he told the club’s official channels.

“I’ve got to say in the last couple of months in particular I just think there has been a change of mood around the football club. There has been a unity, there has been a coming together of fans, players. Everybody who works for the football club, whether they are paid or whether they are volunteers, have all pulled in the same direction and I think that’s a must for tomorrow. If we don’t win tomorrow then the season is over effectively in terms of what there is to play for.

“The perfect scenario is I am sitting here in eight days time, say 5pm next Saturday and we have to wait eight days and know what our fate is. That's what I would take right now.

“What I can assure everybody is there is nobody behind me who won’t be giving everything they have got to try and make that happen.

“We are preparing the best we can on the condition that we have to win the game. If Aldershot go and win against Notts County you have to say well done and congratulations to them. If they don’t, and we do what we’re hoping to do, the ball is back in their court.”

Widdrington has no new injury concerns, although defender Luis Fernandez reported a tight hamstring so may be a doubt.



