Linnets defender Bird flies north for Halifax loan

The exit door at The Walks has opened again after King’s Lynn Town confirmed another loan departure.

Pierce Bird, who was brought in last summer after his contract at Eastleigh expired, has left for FC Halifax Town until the end of the season.

Bird – who has started just a dozen games for the Linnets and has rarely featured under manager Tommy Widdrington - will not be available to face the Linnets at The Walks on Saturday afternoon.

“It came about because (FC Halifax manager) Pete (Wild) rang me earlier in the week because he hadn’t been involved in our 16, not even in our XI, for the last few weeks and that is a culmination of things,” said Widdrington.

“The position we’re in, and what’s required in the central defensive role, I don’t think Pierce’s forte is in that niche, so from that point of view Pete sees him as something he might use between now and the end of the season.

“They’ve obviously got the funds to do that and so I thought it was a good thing for both clubs. He won’t be playing against us tomorrow, that’s part of the deal, but other than that it’s a chance for him to play football. He wanted to go, I would never keep a player at a football club who doesn’t want to be there so it’s just business, that’s all that is."

Widdrington goes into the game against Halifax without right-back Aaron Jones, suspended after his midweek sending off against Stockport County, while there may be doubts over striker Malachi Linton, who went off injured in the first half. Lynn have also confirmed that Baris Altintop’s loan to Leiston Town has been extended until the end of their season, on April 23.

There has been an incoming at The Walks, with 17-year-old Theo Hudson singing non-contract first team forms, joining Nico Costa, Mitchell Rasberry, Albie Howe, Ethan Wilson and Tyler Knowles who are all registered first team players.

Academy Director Alex Cross said: “Theo is an extremely exciting prospect who impressed Tommy, (assistant manager) Hugo Langton and (first team coach) Mark (Hughes) in our recent training game against the first team. He has shown significant progression as a forward over the past few months which is testament to his dedication.”