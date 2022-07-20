Linnets triumph as Posh fail to keep up with the Joneses

Triallists may be the order of the day in pre-season campaigns, but Paul Jones proved against one his former clubs what a valuable asset he will be for King’s Lynn Town this season.

The 36-year-old waged a one-man battle with Posh hitman Jack Marriott – and won it hands down.

Three times in the first 15 minutes Marriott had only Jones to beat – and each time the keeper came out on top.

By the time Jones – who spent the 2011-12 season at London Road - departed on the hour mark the score was 5-0 in his favour.

Marriott first stretched Jones with a shot inside two minutes having been allowed a run after a mistake by summer signing Adam Crowther.

Marriott was at it again as Posh worked it well in a tight space in the area, but Jones was again equal to the task, as he was when the Posh man fired goalwards from close range.

Posh were proving a different proposition to last weekend’s visitors, MK Dons - quicker to the ball and more attack-minded. Crowther will clearly benefit from the experienced Josh Coulson alongside him at the back, while Gold Omotayo continues to grow in confidence - he almost reproduced his headed goal at the weekend with an effort from the excellent Aaron Jones’s cross that flew just wide.

Cue another, this time more routine, save by Jones from Marriott before Lynn skipper Michael Clunan has the crowd on their feet with an effort from fully 40 yards out which had the keeper beaten all ends up, but drifted wide of the post.

Lynn improved as the half went on, but Posh should have been ahead when Marriott released Ricky-Jade Jones, only to be denied by that man Jones again. He departed on the hour mark, his job done, to be replaced by another triallist.

Lynn dominated much of the second half – with Aaron Jones excellent in an unfamiliar central midfield role - Zain Walker’s well-taken effort sealing a deserved victory.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones (Trialist 60), A Jones (Hudson 87), Crowther (Knowles 78), Coulson (Fleming 78), Bowry, Denton (82), Widdrington (Trialist 60), Clunan (Stephens 46), Hargreaves (Trialist 46), Ponticelli (Walker 60), Omotayo (Trialist 78).

Peterborough United: Bergstrom, Knight, Fuchs, Taylor, Marriott, Jones, Ajiboye, Tomlinson, Broom, O’Connell, Tonge. Subs: Blackmore, Hickinson, Darlington, McGlinchey, Lamb, Kanu, Fox.



