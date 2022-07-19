Posh test for Linnets as team takes shape

King’s Lynn Town complete their pre-season trilogy against league clubs on Wednesday night when Peterborough United visit The Walks (7.30pm).

The Linnets have lost to Norwich City and drawn with MK Dons, not quite the rewards their efforts have deserved.

However, manager Tommy Widdrington will have been quietly pleased with what he has seen so far and the way his squad is shaping up.

Gold benefits from some 'TLC'

The addition of two new strikers – Jordan Ponticelli and Ben Stephens – will undoubtedly have an effect, while his backline has a good look about it.

Widdrington fielded an Australian trialist at right wing-back against MK on Saturday, although it will take some going to dislodge Aaron Jones.

The number of trialists featuring is being whittled down as the opening game at Bradford Park Avenue on August 6 draws ever nearer.

Ultimately, Widdrington wants more choices.

“We have got plenty of options and choices for different shapes and different set-ups and that’s what I want,” said the Linnets boss.

“No excuses - if I pick the wrong ones that’s me, but ultimately I have got them at my disposal now so I am really pleased to get both Jordan and Ben over the line. They bring different things to Gold (Omotayo), who brings a different thing to Zain Walker, who brings a different thing to Ken Charles, so from that point of view it is going to be a tough ask for them all to start, but ultimately I’ll certainly have two or three strikers on the pitch whenever I can.”

Any trialists who are still around for the final warm-up game at Cheshunt on July 30 will undoubtedly have impressed the manager.

“It is great they have put themselves up to come and have a go,” he said.

“One or two will be here for a bit longer, one or two probably won’t, so from that point of view it has served its purposes for both,

“I will be trimming trialists as we go because by the time we get to the Cheshunt game I want it to be lads who will be playing a part in the league campaign.”