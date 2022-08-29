Linnets boss fury at 'death threats' during game

King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington says he received death threats during a game in Peterborough on Monday.

Widdrington has hit out at the fans who, he claims, gave him "dog's abuse" for the entire match.

While Lynn ran out 2-1 winners at Peterborough Sports, courtesy of a magnificent last-minute winner by Josh Barrett, Widdrington said the experience has left him "disillusioned".

"I've been in the game a long, long time and I am aware of people having a bit of a go because they don't support your team, and they want what happens on that day to go against you, and I get that," said the former Southampton player.

"But some of the things I have had to endure today, in terms of the vitriolic language, and the throwing of things again, liquids all over me and ... death threats.

"At the end of the day, we're playing at level two in the national pyramid of football. People should be coming to watch the football, not just coming to barrack me and moan, calling names, from minute one."

A crowd of almost 1,000, including almost 400 who made the journey from King's Lynn, were in the cramped stadium, in the heart of a residential area of Peterborough. The atmosphere reached fever pitch in the final moments and exploded when Barrett scored in front of the away end.

"When we score like that - you're not going to clap that? That's what I said to them. You should be clapping that, lads, that's a hell of a goal - and all hell breaks loose and you think, well, I've listened to you for 92 minutes giving me real dog's abuse, and I mean dog's abuse, wishing unmentionable and unfathomable things on me, even on the way home, so yes, it has hit a nerve if I am being honest with you.

"I am disillusioned, because that's my last two away games. I don't get paid enough money to take that abuse and I don't need it to be honest with you, so from that point of view, I love my job and I love doing what I do, but that is like walking a firing line, it is not right.

"I am not having a go at this football club or anyone who works in it... I wouldn't want a manager coming to our football club and being heckled and abused verbally and possibly physically like."







