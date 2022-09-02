Praise for Linnets defender who got the better of an old master

King’s Lynn Town head to Chester today hoping to maintain top spot in National Leaue North – CHRIS LAKEY reports





Josh Barrett’s bank holiday winner has been the talk of the town all week, but in the aftermath of the 2-1 win at Peterborough Sports, it rather overshadowed the contribution of an unsung hero - Adam Crowther.

The 21-year-old moved from St Albans in the summer and in his sixth appearance in Lynn colours found himself up against former Linnets hero Michael Gash, a man well versed in the dark arts of striker v defender confrontations.

Gash didn’t get a lot of change from Josh Coulson – and Crowther wasn’t about to let him outmuscle him either. In the end, it was a Linnets ‘coming of age’ performance, one which manager Tommy Widdrington was keen to emphasise post-match.

“I thought both Josh and Adam in particular were excellent against a guy who is a Lynn legend as well as a Peterborough Sports legend,” he said. “He is still a handful, he’s a big lad, he knows what he is doing, he can play the game still, and for Adam to go toe to toe with him, and he dim, he deserves special praise.

“You are not going to come up against many players who have been as successful as he (Gash) has at this level, and further up than that. And at 21 and is only his sixth game, he has done really well.

“We knew it was going to be a tough afternoon just in that area of the park, but I felt we were comfortable enough, mobile enough to lose a defender if you like so when we switched to the flat four at the back instead of 3-5-2 I thought it gave us a lease of life.”

Widdrington’s substitutions paid off, with Barrett’s superb last-minute winner, although Coulson’s first-half opener, which earned him a beer shower from the celebrating Lynn fans after he headed home Michael Clunan’s corner, will have given Widdrington as much satisfaction.

“We work hard on our set-pieces and I am delighted we’ve scored from a couple of them now,” he said. “We look a threat, we have good ball delivery and we have decent fellas running in to attack the ball so it doesn’t surprise me we scored from a set play.”

The Linnets are back on their travels on Saturday when they head to 13th-placed Chester, whose 2-1 win at Curzon Ashton on Monday ended a run of three defeats.