Barrett is pretty in pink for Linnets!

A stunning injury-time goal by Josh Barrett earned King’s Lynn Town all three points in a thrilling derby clash.

Lynn looked like going home with just a point as the match drifted into injury time.

But then up stepped Barrett, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes.

Barrett is quite easily one of the most talented players around, but has had to settle for a place on the bench of late. Not many teams have that luxury.

His goal was quite unbelievable – when the ball dropped in front of him some 35 yards out everyone expected him to pick a pass. Instead, Barrett did what only Barrett can do and hit the ball first time into the roof of the net – much to the delight of almost 400 Lynn fans standing behind the goal.

Josh Coulson scored his first goal in Lynn colours to put the visitors ahead six minutes into the second half, but they were pegged back 10 minutes later after an error by Lynn’s first-half hero, keeper Paul Jones.

Widdrington kept faith with the same starting XI that drew at home to Leamington at the weekend, although there was one change on the bench, with Ken Charles replacing striker Spencer Keller.

There were three ex-Linnets in the Sports squad – Michael Gash, Ryan Fryatt and Nathan Fox – and two of them almost combined for an early opener, Fox’s cross met by the head of Gash but the ball going a yard over Jones’s bar.

Josh Coulson battles with former Linnet Michael Gash - Credit: Ian Burt

Jones came to Lynn’s rescue on 14 minutes when Jordan Nicholson got the better of Josh Coulson and found himself one on one with the Lynn keeper – buy the experienced former Norwich City man won the mind game and Lynn survived.

Theo Widdrington was inches away from giving Lynn the lead on 21 minutes with a lovely curling free-kick from 20 yards which was just inches off target.

Aaron Jones then cut in from the right and fired a left footer over as Lynn began to flex their muscles.

Fox was shown a yellow for ploughing through Jones moments later but then did well to block a Jordan Ponticelli shot on the turn.

On 35 minutes there was a repeat of the Nicholson v Jones clash – and the Lynn keeper came out on top again, this time saving with his feet.

McCammon and Nicholson both had chances from a narrow angle at Jones’ right post, but both times the keeper stood tall.

The hosts had clearly dominated the half when it came to chances, but Lynn turned around for 45 minutes playing towards the end where the visiting fans stood.

Widdrington introduced striker Ben Stephens for defender Tai Fleming at the break.

Within minutes of the restart Omotayo had his best sight of goal from Ponticelli’s chipped cross but headed straight at keeper Peter Crook, who then did well to turn aside Ponticelli’s shot on the turn.

But then Lynn made the breakthrough and it was Coulson who got the goal, leaping high to thunder home a corner from the right by Michael Clunan.

Lynn had good claims for a penalty turned down when Gold Omotayo appeared to be pushed over by Connor Johnson.

Lynn were a different side, pushing forward at every opportunity.

But against the run of play, Sports equalised on 61 minutes. The ball was clipped into the box, keeper Jones came and misjudged it, leaving Dion Sembie-Ferris simply headed it over him and into the net.

Crook tipped Clunan’s snap effort around the bar as the visitors looked to respond again.

Barrett saw a curler clipped wide for a corner late on and his flag kick was headed wide by Omotayo.

But then came his moment of magic as Barrett saw what most players don’t and volleyed home from a good 35 yards – a brilliant moment.

Peterborough Sports: Crook, Bazeley (Jarvis 75), Fox, Johnson, Fryatt, Lawlor, Sembie-Ferris, Kennedy, Gash, McCammon, Nicholson (Marsh-Brown 59). Subs not used: M Jones, Hilliard, R Jones.

Goals: Coulson 51, Barett 90

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Fleming (Stephens 46), Coulson, Crowther, Denton, Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves (Barrett 85), Ponticelli (Walker 73), Omotayo. Subs not used: Charles, Knowles.

Goal: Sembie-Ferros 61

Att: 981



