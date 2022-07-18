Linnets v Posh friendly postponed for 24 hours

King's Lynn Town's game against Peterborough United has been postponed for 24 hours - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

King's Lynn Town's scheduled pre-season friendly against Peterborough United on Tuesday night has fallen victim to the heatwave.

The fixture, at The Walks, has been postponed for 24 hours and will now be played on Wednesday evening.

A statement on Lynn's Twitter feed read: "Due to the forecasted extreme weather scheduled for Tuesday 19 July King’s Lynn Town and @theposh have agreed to move their friendly fixture to Wednesday 20 July. Kicking off at 7:30pm."

Peterborough had announced on Sunday that their U-21s' game against Stamford, also scheduled for Tuesday night, was off.



