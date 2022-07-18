News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Linnets v Posh friendly postponed for 24 hours

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:34 AM July 18, 2022
General view of the stadium before the Pre-season friendly match at the Walks Stadium, King's Lynn

King's Lynn Town's game against Peterborough United has been postponed for 24 hours - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

King's Lynn Town's scheduled pre-season friendly against Peterborough United on Tuesday night has fallen victim to the heatwave.

The fixture, at The Walks, has been postponed for 24 hours and will now be played on Wednesday evening.

A statement on Lynn's Twitter feed read: "Due to the forecasted extreme weather scheduled for Tuesday 19 July King’s Lynn Town and @theposh  have agreed to move their friendly fixture to Wednesday 20 July. Kicking off at 7:30pm."

Peterborough had announced on Sunday that their U-21s' game against Stamford, also scheduled for Tuesday night, was off.


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a fire in Tacolneston, Norfolk

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A148 in High Kelling, near Holt.

Norfolk Live News

Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
xxx_heatwave_schools_jul22

Will schools send children home if it is too hot?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Sunday Times has named Horsey Gap as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: JP Appleton

East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon