'Significant interest' in Linnets vacancy - Cleeve

Stephen Cleeve has had more than 30 applications for the managerial vacancy at King’s Lynn Town following the departure of Ian Culverhouse.

The Linnets owner says he hopes to have someone in place for the next game, at home to Dover a week on Saturday.

But Paul Bastock, who was Culverhouse’s assistant and who has agreed to take charge on an interim basis, has told Cleeve he does not want take the job on a full-time basis.

Paul Bastock - in interim charge, but not in the running for the job on a full-time basis - Credit: Ian Burt

“We had a couple of chats yesterday,” said Cleeve. “He spoke to the manager who told Bazza he shouldn’t just quit because he was gone. He doesn’t want to become the manager, which I understand, but equally he would like to still be involved in the club in some way and equally I would like to keep him at the club.”

Lynn’s next opponents are the only team below them in the National League table, and while Cleeve wants someone in the hot seat, he won’t act in haste.

“I’d like to have someone in by then, but there are factors, not least the availability of a manager, how quickly, if they are working, they can get out of a contract and, if they are not working, how quickly they can move.

“In an ideal world I’d like to have him in by next Tuesday or Wednesday so he has a couple of training session before the Dover game.

“There is no point rushing it in for one game, but equally we can’t go on for very long because we are in a precarious situation.

“There has been significant interest – the problem is there are a lot of very good pro coaches but you have to balance that coaching ability with the ability to bring in some players quickly, to know the league quickly, to possibly offload those players who are not performing - if they are not giving 110pc for the shirt they can’t stay here so they have to decide what they are going to do.

“I think when you add those things in that is the problem. You are trying to take out as much of the guesswork as possible, although it is always a gamble.

“Location is the number one problem without doubt – it is just finding someone who lives not far away or who is prepared to relocate.”

