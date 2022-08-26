News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kings Lynn Town official team picture - and more!

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:02 PM August 26, 2022
King's Lynn Town FC 2022/23. Back row (from left) Tai Fleming, Ken Charles, Josh Coulson, Adam Crowt

King's Lynn Town FC 2022/23. Back row (from left) Tai Fleming, Ken Charles, Josh Coulson, Adam Crowther, Gold Omotayo, Theo Hudson and Tyler Knowles. Middle row (from left) Carol Holland (physio), Josh Barrett, Ben Stephens, Tyler Denton, Spencer Keller, Paul Jones, Zain Walker, Aaron Jones, Ben Siggers, Jordan Ponticelli and Tom Howes (head of analysis). Front row (from left) Cameron Hargreaves, Michael Clunan (captain), Mark Hughes (coach), Tommy Widdrington (manager), Hugo Langton (assistant manager), Theo Widdrington and Olly Scott. Absent: Kyle Callan-McFadden - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town players lined up in front of our photographer Ian Burt for their official first team picture on Friday.

There was plenty going on at The Walks photoshoot - here's a selection of Ian's pictures...  

King's Lynn Town manager. Tommy Widdrington. Credit: Ian Burt

Manager Tommy Widdrington

King's Lynn Town assistant manager, Hugo Langton. Credit: Ian Burt

Assistant manager Hugo Langton

King's Lynn Town coach, Mark Hughes. Credit: Ian Burt

First team Mark Hughes

King's Lynn Town physio, Carol Holland. Credit: Ian Burt

Physio Carol Holland

Head of analysis, Tom Howes. Credit: Ian Burt

Head of analysis Tom Howes

Club captain, Michael Clunan. Credit: Ian Burt

Club captain Michael Clunan

Josh Barrett. Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Barrett

Theo Widdrington. Credit: Ian Burt

Theo Widdrington

Aaron Jones. Credit: Ian Burt

Aaron Jones

Josh Coulson. Credit: Ian Burt

Josh Coulson

Zain Walker. Credit: Ian Burt

Zain Walker

Gold Omotayo. Credit: Ian Burt

Gold Omotayo

Ken Charles. Credit: Ian Burt

Ken Charles

Paul Jones. Credit: Ian Burt

Paul Jones

Tyler Denton. Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Denton

Jordan Ponticelli. Credit: Ian Burt

Jordan Ponticelli

Spencer Keller. Credit: Ian Burt

Spencer Keller

Tai Fleming. Credit: Ian Burt

Tai Fleming

Cameron Hargreaves. Credit: Ian Burt

Cameron Hargreaves

Tyler Knowles. Credit: Ian Burt

Tyler Knowles

Theo Hudson. Credit: Ian Burt

Theo Hudson

Ben Stephens. Credit: Ian Burt

Ben Stephens

Ben Siggers. Credit: Ian Burt

Ben Siggers

Olly Scott. Credit: Ian Burt

Olly Scott

Adam Crowther. Credit: Ian Burt

Adam Crowther


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

