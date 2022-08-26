Kings Lynn Town official team picture - and more!

Published:
4:02 PM August 26, 2022
King's Lynn Town players lined up in front of our photographer Ian Burt for their official first team picture on Friday.
There was plenty going on at The Walks photoshoot - here's a selection of Ian's pictures...
Manager Tommy Widdrington
- Credit: Ian Burt
Assistant manager Hugo Langton
- Credit: Ian Burt
First team Mark Hughes
- Credit: Ian Burt
Physio Carol Holland
- Credit: Ian Burt
Head of analysis Tom Howes
- Credit: Ian Burt
Club captain Michael Clunan
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Barrett
- Credit: Ian Burt
Theo Widdrington
- Credit: Ian Burt
Aaron Jones
- Credit: Ian Burt
Josh Coulson
- Credit: Ian Burt
Zain Walker
- Credit: Ian Burt
Gold Omotayo
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ken Charles
- Credit: Ian Burt
Paul Jones
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tyler Denton
- Credit: Ian Burt
Jordan Ponticelli
- Credit: Ian Burt
Spencer Keller
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tai Fleming
- Credit: Ian Burt
Cameron Hargreaves
- Credit: Ian Burt
Tyler Knowles
- Credit: Ian Burt
Theo Hudson
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ben Stephens
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ben Siggers
- Credit: Ian Burt
Olly Scott
- Credit: Ian Burt
Adam Crowther
- Credit: Ian Burt