Linnets relationship with Canaries still alive - Neil Adams

King’s Lynn Town’s relationship with Norfolk neighbours Norwich City is alive and kicking.

The Linnets haven’t had a City loan player on the books since goalkeeper Archie Mair and pacey wide man Simon Power in 2020-21 – but the door remains open.

“The relationship with King's Lynn has never really stopped,” said City’s assistant sporting director Neil Adams.

"There might not have been players going there on loan as frequently as other seasons but Steve Cleeve and Tommy (Widdrington) from King's Lynn know they are more than welcome to come anytime and watch our under-21s or 18s games and almost have first dibs on a player who might be available for loan.

"That relationship suits both clubs. Obviously King's Lynn are on our doorstep, they are getting senior football if that is the level they need to be at. That is something that hasn't fizzled out. It's something we would seriously consider if it was right for both clubs.”

Widdrington has found a winning formula so far with a 100pc record after four outings in the National League North ahead of Saturday's home test against mid-table Leamington (3pm).

One of his summer recruits, Jordan Ponticelli, hogged the headlines last week after a brace in the 4-0 win at AFC Telford United.

“The output he has given us in the few games we have played so far without a goal was good enough from my point of view,” said Widdrington. “It is the icing on the cake for the lad. If there was any anxiety - and I don’t think there was - that should be gone now and hopefully push on from that. New club, new player – that monkey off your back is something that people talk about outside the building, but we didn’t really talk about inside.

“The fact that he’s scored in a game where we have won makes it even better. But we are contributing from all areas of the pitch, which is really important – you can’t just rely on your strikers.”

Another bonus is the return to the training ground of defender Kyle Callan-McFadden, who has never been able to feature in a Widdrington team because of a back problem which required surgery.

“You mustn’t forget how long Kyle has been out of the game, so it is going to take him a little while to get back to full fitness, but he is already in and around the group on the training ground now, which is really good to see and he has fitted in seamlessly there, as you can imagine.”