Linnets pull off a hat-trick of new deals

King's Lynn Town have announced a trio of new signings - two of them familiar faces.

Cam Hargreaves, who spent some time on loan at The Walks last season, has joined on a permanent one-year agreement.

Midfielder Theo Widdrington has signed an extension to his contract after the club took up the option agreed when he joined, while Academy graduate Theo Hudson has signed his first full-time professional deal.

“I know fans get frustrated during quiet periods, but there was work going on behind the scenes," Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington told the club's official website.

“It was purely a case of lining up players, agents and staff holidays in order to get agreements and paperwork sorted. We are delighted that Cameron Hargreaves has agreed a one-year deal with the club with a further one-year option.

“I genuinely believe it’s a real coup for us to achieve this as Cameron would have had plenty of suitors, having simply been a casualty of mass changes in policy at his previous club (Bristol Rovers).

“His focus, energy and fitness levels were there for all to see during his loan period.”

Hudson caught the eye of the manager at the end of last season.

“Theo Hudson is young, raw and enthusiastic," said Widdrington. "We had a look at him towards the end of last season after an in-house game with the Academy group and felt he may well affect ours.

“Having returned to pre-season with the first team he is looking to push on with his development. It’s a great thing for any young player to sign his first contract. We all hope he fulfils the potential seen.”

“Well done to Alex Cross, his staff and all connected with our Academy. I hope the pathway remains a constant and this encourages others to want to follow Tyler Knowles and now Theo.”

Manager's son Theo Widdrington’s deal last season included an option in the club's favour which has been triggered.

“Theo played his part in what I feel was a very good team effort over the last three months of a very difficult campaign,” said the Lynn boss. "He’s now moved to the area and is 'all in', having signed a permanent deal. Whilst he has the same surname as I do, I can assure anyone reading this, that he is here, purely on merit, despite that and not because of it.”







