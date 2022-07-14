Linnets add new signing

King’s Lynn Town have signed former Wrexham striker Jordan Ponticelli.

The 23-year-old was recently released by the National League side.]

Ponticelli began his career at Coventry City and joined Wrexham on loan in the second half of the 2019-20 season before making the move permanent.

The deal is subject to confirmation from the National League and the FA and to international clearance being granted.

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington said: “Firstly, I have to say, if you’d told me two months ago we’d get the opportunity sign Jordan I’d have found that hard to believe.

“We have beaten off numerous National League clubs. The work that has gone on behind the scenes in recruitment has been excellent, so when the opportunity arose to approach Jordan I jumped at it.

“He had found himself down a very impressive pecking order at Wrexham, which doesn’t alter the fact he has all the attributes to be a top goal scorer when he’s actually on the pitch.

“JP’s career has been above National North which again highlights the quality I’ve no doubt he will add to our front line.

“I’m also sure all connected with KLTFC will join me and the staff in welcoming Jordan to The Walks.”