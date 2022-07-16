Linnets denied victory after bizarre own goal

A bizarre late own goal denied King’s Lynn Town a win over League One MK Dons.

Gold Omotayo had given Lynn the lead 10 minutes before half-time with a thundering header, but sub Tai Fleming earned a draw for the visitors when a clearance struck him before going over the line.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington once again took the opportunity to take a look at a handful of trialists, as is the tradition in pre-season, while giving debuts to new signings Jordan Ponticelli and Ben Stephens, who had Norwich City last Tuesday before signing a permanent deal.

Lynn keeper Paul Jones was called into action on four minutes, doing well to keep out Matt Smith’s effort.

Cam Harvreaves didn’t quite get hold of his shot soon after, having been teed up by Lynn skipper Michael Clunan on the break.

Jones did well to grab the ball after Will Grigg scuffed an effort from close range as half-time approached, but it was at the other end where the breakthrough came, on 35 minutes, the trialist right back putting in a superb cross which was met with an equally good header from Good Omotayo for eight yards.

Ponticelli made his first appearance in one of three changes at the break, but within minutes Lynn should have been pegged back, only for Grigg to fire over on the turn.

Sub Matt Dennis brought the best out of Jones who saved low to his left from close range.

The leveller came late on when Dan Bowry’s clearance hit Fleming full in the face and rolled into the back of the net.

Lynn: P Jones (Trialist 70), Trialist (A Jones 57), Crowther (Knowles 77), Coulson (Fleming 77), Denton (Trialist 73), Scott (Bowry 46), Widdrington (Stephens 57), Clunan (Trialist 77), Hargreaves (Triallist), Walker (Ponticelli 46), Omotayo (Triallist 65).

Goal: Omotayo 35





MK Dons: Cumming, Watson (Anker 73), Lewington, Jules (Ilunga 46), O’Hora (Tucker 63), McEachran (Tripp 20), Smith (Grant 46, Johnson 73), Grigg (Dennis 63), L Johnson, Barry (Waller 63), Kemp. Subs: Sandford, Julies, Davies, B Johnson, Holland, Burns

Goal: Fleming 88og

Att: 371