'I take the blame' - Culverhouse after Lynn are hit for six

Ian Culverhouse waves his arms in dismay as his team slide to a big home defeat against Wrexham - Credit: Ian Burt

Ian Culverhouse accepted the blame as Lynn’s woes continued.

The Walks witnessed two firsts – the Linnets taking the lead and scoring twice in front of their home fans - but it was terrible individual errors which cost them dearly and handed the game to Wrexham on a plate.

Aaron Jones cuts a dejected figure as Wrexham celebrate their third goal of the game - Credit: Ian Burt

And the buck for that stops at Culverhouse’s door.

"As manager of the football club I take the blame,” he said. “I am the one at the forefront and it is down to me.

“It is nothing to do with the players at all. Alright, individually they made mistakes, but that is because of the way I am asking them to play. So that is mine.”

After a good first half it got pretty horrible all-round - and it isn’t going to get any easier. Culverhouse has to identify a striker to replace the departed Junior Morias and will be crossing his fingers that injuries to defenders Pierce Bird and Kyle Callan-McFadden aren’t serious.

Gold Omotayo is out jumped by his opponent - Credit: Ian Burt

The bigger question may surround his own future: Culverhouse has overseen consecutive promotions and the club’s transition to full-time status. Remarkable, considering the circumstances, but he has been around football long enough to know that only one thing counts – results. And they are noticeable by their absence.

Callan-McFadden said after the game that players put 100pc effort into games because of the manager - and that they can dig themselves out of this hole.

“We’ve got the mentality, we’ve got the players and the gaffer, who has been absolutely brilliant with us,” he said. “Every player here would run through a brick wall for that man.

“He is the reason we give our all.”

Michael Clunan celebrates his goal - Credit: Ian Burt

That was evident in the first half. When Michael Clunan stroked home the opener on 22 minutes it looked like Lynn hadn’t read the script against a team now owned by Hollywood actors and funded in a way the hosts can only dream about.

Lynn owner Stephen Cleeve is often portrayed as the baddie – the Wrexham fans clearly haven’t forgotten his failed attempt to buy their club a decade ago – but would have been forgiven a smile at the scoreline. But it lasted only 10 minutes as Aaron Hayden charged in to head home a corner.

It was all square at the break - and Lynn were giving Wrexham plenty to think about, despite losing Callan-McFadden to a knee injury on the half-hour mark, which forced influential midfielder Ethan Coleman to drop into the back three.

As Culverhouse said later: “I didn’t see it at half-time - I thought we were well in the game.”

‘It’ was the catastrophic errors which saw the game slip out of Lynn’s reach, a sort of death by a thousand cuts.

Mistake number one came when Josh Barrett needlessly gave the ball away in midfield, and Wrexham pounced, Jordan Davies slipping the ball past Paul Jones.

Dan Bowry fouls his opponent - Credit: Ian Burt

Barrett departed minutes later, his frustration clear to see as he kicked out at the nearest water bottle in the dug-out.

Pierce Bird then took centre stage – his short back pass left Jones exposed and Paul Mullens sidestepped the keeper to slot home. Mullen was on hand when Bird went down with an injury, teeing up Jordan Ponticelli for the easiest of goals.

There was a brief moment when thoughts of a miracle came to mind when Malachi Linton got Lynn’s second, but subs Daniel Jarvis and Cameron Green added to the scoreline with the simplest of finishes in the final minutes, near-identikit goals which highlighted how porous Lynn’s defence had become over the course of 45 minutes.

Culverhouse has produced more than one minor miracle at Lynn, but what he can’t legislate for are the moments of aberration that prove so costly. But as he says, they are his players, he coaches them his way, so he takes the blame.

The problem is: how to solve it?

Brett McGavin wins an aerial duel - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn: P Jones, A Jones, Callan-McFadden (McGavin 30), Bowry, Bird (Sundire 78), Barrows, Coleman, Clunan, Barrett (Davis 60), Omotayo, Linton. Subs not used: Sundire, Altintop.

Goals: Clunan 12, Linton 87

Wrexham: Dibble, Hall-Johnson (Green 78), Hayden, Tozer, Davies, Young, Mullin (Jarvis 82), Hosannah, Ponticelli, Lennon, Jones. Subs: Szczepaniak, Brisley, McAlinden.

Goals: Hayden 22, Davies 52, Mullin 63, Ponticelli 76, Jarvis 90, Green 90.

Attendance: 1,070