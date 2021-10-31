Linnets owner promises to 'fix things' after another defeat

Owner Stephen Cleeve has promised to do what he can to ‘fix things’ after King’s Lynn Town suffered their fourth consecutive National League defeat.

The Linnets went down 1-0 at fellow strugglers Weymouth, ending the game with 10 men after substitute Michael Gyasi was red-carded within two minutes of coming on.

The defeat leaves Lynn one place above the relegation zone, and struggling to solve a scoring crisis which has seen them four blanks in a row.

In a Tweet, Cleeve wrote: “Huge thanks to our travelling support who certainly made themselves heard today - understand some of the frustrations and as fans who spend a lot of money and time following the team it is your right.

“We are all on the same side and I personally will do what I can to fix things.”

Lynn are in FA Cup first round duty this weekend, at home to Walsall, before returning to league action on November 13 against Wrexham at The Walks.