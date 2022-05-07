Linnets end their season with a defeat

Match Coverage

King's Lynn Town ended their season on an all-too-familiar note, surrendering an early lead in the capital

Gold Omotayo put the Linnets in control after 36 minutes, but it was all square just before the hour mark when Josh Umerah levelled, and the points disappeared three minutes from time when Ira Jackson got Wealdstone's winner.

It means Lynn end their season third from bottom of the table - even with the remaining teams having another round of fixtures next weekend.

"You can use the term game of two halves, a season of two halves, and that's exactly what it is," Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington told BBC Radio Norfolk. "Excellent in the first half of the game, and I just didn't think we got back to the level that we attained in the first half.

"They are tired and they are beaten, mentally and physically just haven't been strong enough."

Wealdstone: Wickens, Cook, Charles, Umerah, Sesay (Jackson 60), McAvoy, Tavares, Henry, Mundle-Smith, Clayden (Mascoll 88). Subs not used: Okimo, Hearn, Shrowder.

King's Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Denton, McGavin, Coulson, Barrows, Hargreaves, Scott (Charles 71), Clunan, (Walker 88) Barrett (Widdrington 88), Omotayo. Subs not used: Hickman, Bowry.

Attendance: 1,324