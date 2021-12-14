News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Match Report

National League

F.C Halifax Town

2

Warburton 63

Vale 90

King's Lynn Town F.C

0


New Lynn boss suffers first defeat

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:50 PM December 14, 2021
King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington 

King's Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington - Credit: Ian Burt

The Linnets lost their first match under new boss Tommy Widdrington.

A 63rd-minute goal by Matty Warburton goal and a second deep into time added on from Jack Vale earned the high-fliers all three points - but it could have been a different story.

Lynn had enough chances to bring something back to Norfolk, with Malachi Linton in particular unable to beat home keeper Sam Johnson. Defeat leaves the Linnets second from bottom, trailing Maidenhead, Weymouth and Southend by four points.

Widdrington, appointed last Friday, won his opening game at home to bottom side Dover on Saturday and now has a break from league action until Boxing Day, when Notts County head to The Walks.

There is an FA Trophy game at home to Nantwich Town this weekend but the new manager will be eager to get his side on to the training ground for a proper look at the squad.

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Market Street North Walsham Flat

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire police found a fake AA van in Wisbech

Police seize fake AA van on Norfolk border

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Charmaine Claxton and Colin Harvard in the front room of their Bradwell home

'We came back to house of horrors': Family's shock at building work

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Gina Sales, 28, who died on December 17, 2019, was described by her father as "incredibly loving" and "very giving".

'Gina was always giving' - Family's tribute to church volunteer, 28

Sarah Hussain

person