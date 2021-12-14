New Lynn boss suffers first defeat

The Linnets lost their first match under new boss Tommy Widdrington.

A 63rd-minute goal by Matty Warburton goal and a second deep into time added on from Jack Vale earned the high-fliers all three points - but it could have been a different story.

Lynn had enough chances to bring something back to Norfolk, with Malachi Linton in particular unable to beat home keeper Sam Johnson. Defeat leaves the Linnets second from bottom, trailing Maidenhead, Weymouth and Southend by four points.

Widdrington, appointed last Friday, won his opening game at home to bottom side Dover on Saturday and now has a break from league action until Boxing Day, when Notts County head to The Walks.

There is an FA Trophy game at home to Nantwich Town this weekend but the new manager will be eager to get his side on to the training ground for a proper look at the squad.