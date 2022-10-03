Linnets to discover FA Cup fate tomorrow

News

King's Lynn Town will face either Stocksbridge Park Steels or Ashington in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup. - Credit: Ian Burt

Either Stockbridge Park Steels or Ashington stand between King's Lynn Town and a place in the FA Cup first round proper.

The Linnets were drawn to face the winner of the pair's replay , which takes place tomorrow evening, with the winner of the ensuing fourth qualifying round tie both advancing to the main draw and earning £9,375.

Tommy Widdrington's side easily despatched with Kettering Town to reach the third qualifying round, beating them 6-1 having been defeated by the Poppies just four days earlier.

Fourth qualifying round ties are scheduled to take place on Saturday 15 October, meaning Lynn have just 12 days to prepare. Whichever side they face will be in a lower division, however, with Stocksbridge competing in the Northern Premier League and Ashington playing in Division One of the Northern League.

The game will be played at King's Lynn's home ground, The Walks.