Mouth-watering battle of the giants in prospect

If this was a daylight robbery, then King’s Lynn Town fans can expect a clash of the giants on bank holiday Monday.

The Linnets make the short trip along the A47 to face Peterborough Sports where they hope their shooting boots will be on the right way after a Saturday afternoon to forget in front of goal.

A host of chances went begging, and while the point was enough to keep them top of the table, it will have been galling to see the 100pc record ended by a team with little ambition, which should have been despatched before the half-time oranges and which had Ronnie Biggs’s attitude to theft – in their case, of a point.

King's Lynn Town striker Gold Omotayo misses a good opportunity in the first half against Leamington - Credit: Ian Burt

Of course, it was Lynn’s fault they missed the chances, not Leamington’s - but you can be sure that a repeat of their profligacy this afternoon will be punished more severely.

Sports have one man – Michael Gash - who knows all about finishing.

And Lynn have one man – Josh Coulson - who will know better than most how to stop him.

When Lynn’s assistant manager Hugo Langton pondered the prospect of Gash v Coulson he joked that he might need to starve his central defender like a lion, to get him angry ahead of the battle. At least, it sounded like a joke.

There is the prospect of an absolute battle royale between two men whose careers has taken them to most outposts on the lower reaches of the Football League and the top end of non-league football.

What Lynn have is a player who is a beast at the back, although, like Gash, he’s probably looked at more for his physicality than his skill level. That’s most unfair on both of them. Both are brain and brawn. Both loved by Lynn fans.

It could be the key match-up of the game

“It will be a tremendous battle,” said Langton. “I am sure they’ve played at some point in the past against each other, but Mr Gash will be very keen to score a goal against us – but equally Josh won’t want to concede. It will be a very interesting battle.

Coul is experienced and he will relish the opportunity and the challenge.

“He is a smart guy, someone who has played 500 games of football at higher levels of football, he knows the game inside out, he knows where to stand, where to be, what to say.

“It is invaluable for people like Tai Fleming, Tyler Knowles, Adam Crowther to all be around him. I remember Ross Barrows last season said to me that Couls was a dream to play with, because Couls talks all the time, uses all his experience, tells them where to go as well as doing his own job.

“There is a reason we signed him and went all out to get him because we know what he brings to the team and off the pitch as well, he is a top guy.”

Clearly it’s more than one v one, and Langton is familiar enough with Sports manager Jimmy Dean to know what’s to come.

“I know Jimmy’s teams, they are well drilled and they are capable of running and they want to run and they will do anything they can to try and beat us on Monday,” he said.

“It is the kind of game you want to be involved in in the sense of the locality, I am sure the Lynn fans will come out in force and makes some noise and hopefully it will be a good occasion for everyone.”

Theo Widdrington celebrates after opening the scoring for King's Lynn Town against Leamington - Credit: Ian Burt

It’s unlikely Lynn will have as many good quality chances as they did against Leamington, when the scoring touch deserted them after Theo Widdrington’s first-half opener.

“You can make as many chances as you want and if you don’t take them, you don’t win,” Langton said.

“Credit to their keeper, he made some good saves as well but also the goal we conceded was a little bit soft from our point of view.

“There is view. There is an old phrase, you have to be dominant in both boxes. We were in a sense, but there was one occasion we weren’t dominant in our own box and perhaps we needed to be a bit more dominant going forward.

“But there are still a lot of positives to take out of this. There are five games played, 41 to go so we are in a great place.”

King’s Lynn: P Jones, A Jones, Fleming (Barrett 64), Coulson, Crowther, Denton, Widdrington (Stephens 85), Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Walker 74), Omotayo. Subs not used: Keller, Knowles.

Goal: Widdrington 34

Leamington: Hawkins, Meredith, Hall, Maye (Clarke 72), Mace, Lane, Usher-Shipway (Cooke 72), Walker, Turner, Edwards, Kelly-Evans (English 85). Subs: Prosser, Streete.

Goal: Turner 73

Att: 1,002