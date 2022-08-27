Linnets drop first points after string of wasted chances

Theo Widdrington celebrates his first-half goal for King's Lynn Town against Leamington - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town saw their 100pc record ended in the National League North.

Lynn dominated but were guilty of missing a hatful of chances.

Here’s how the game unfolded:

3: Show of intent from Theo Widdrington who flashes a shot over after nice work between Gold Omotayo and Jordan Ponticelli to tee up the chance.

23: Closest Lynn have been – Aaron Jones does well in the tackle to keep Lynn in possession, sliding the ball to Michael Clunan whose first-time effort from 20 yards flies

past the far upright.

25: Golden chance wasted by Lynn – lovely cross in from the right by Jones, but Omotayo gets over the top of it and it bounces down and wide of the left post.

31: Ponticelli chases Jones’s hoof forward, the ball falls nicely for Omotayo but his volley hits a defender and flies wide.

34, 1-0. Good work by Ponticelli, who finds Jones on the right. Jones crosses deep to Omotayo who nods it down for Widdrington to clip home from close range. Straight out of the football text-book.

38: Brilliant play by Lynn as Tyler Denton finds Clunan down the middle. Looks like he’s going to shoot but he pushes the ball wide to Jones who crosses and Ponticelli’s acrobatic effort from 10 yards is a fraction too high.

Half-time summary: Deserved lead at the break. Lynn dominated the ball for the first half an hour but stepped up the danger after the goal.

47: Good sight of goal for Ponticelli, but keeper Callum Hawkins saves at his feet.

55: Ponticelli, this time from the edge of the area where he curls a shot inches high.

59: Ponticelli again, this time heading Jones’s cross straight at the keeper from six yards.

61: Ponticelli from 25 yards but his low shot slides well wide.

64: First change as Josh Barrett replaces Tai Fleming.

65: Barrett’s first touch down the right channel for Ponticelli, but the keeper comes out and saves and it’s a corner for Lynn. Barrett takes and Omotayo’s glancing header comes back off the left post.

70: Clunan’s cross from the right is headed inches wide of the right post by Omotayo and then Barrett slides a shot wide of the other post– will Lynn regret so many missed opportunities?

73, 1-1: Dan Turner equalises from a cross from the right, sidefooting the ball home.

80: Barrett’s clipped shot from the edge of the area goes just over.

88: Sub Ben Stephens benefits from Omotayo’s header, but the keeper saves with his leg.





Talking points:

Lynn cannot afford to waste chances - before Leamington equalised they could, on a normal day, have had three or four more goals.

Leamington panto villain Jack Edwards’s liberal use of the elbow but somehow stayed on – Aaron Jones was on the pointy end more than once but laughed it off.

Josh Coulson is a beast at the back for Lynn.

King’s Lynn: P Jones, A Jones, Fleming (Barrett 64), Coulson, Crowther, Denton, Widdrington (Stephens 85), Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli (Walker 74), Omotayo. Subs not used: Keller, Knowles.

Leamington: Hawkins, Meredith, Hall, Maye (Clarke 72), Mace, Lane, Usher-Shipway (Cooke 72), Walker, Turner, Edwards, Kelly-Evans (English 85). Subs: Prosser, Streete.

Att: 1,002