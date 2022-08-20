Lynn Ladies ready for start of new season

King’s Lynn Town Ladies begin their new ERWFL Premier Division campaign on Sunday with a trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

England's Euro 2022 success has focused many more eyes on the women's game and Lynn have quietly gone about their business in the summer, taking on a plethora of mostly higher-placed opposition, who were either National League or their respective Development sides.

Manager Alex Cook, who took over in January, has now moulded the squad to play the brand of football he likes – close control, accurate passing and maintaining possession on which to build an attack when the openings occur - patience and confidence being the key.

"There have been lots of positives to take from the games that we have played throughout pre-season," he said. "The players have worked hard in the heat we have endured this summer and continued to battle throughout the games, against some stiff opposition.

“There are some strong teams in our league this season and everybody has been recruiting to maintain and improve.

“We have inevitably lost players but our recruitment has gone well and I’m excited by some of the new players and how they fit in with the core group that we have retained. We have a bit more depth to the squad as a whole this season, especially when you compare it number wise, to where we were when I took over.

“The headache for me will be with team selection - we have healthy competition for places, which is not a bad a situation to be in. That’s a total contrast to last season.

“Realistically we are expecting to finish higher than our mid-table position at the end of season 21/22.

Jodie Hopkins said: “We really did lack the belief in ourselves at times during the run-in to the end of the season, and the injuries depleting numbers did not help.

“We continue to work hard and have improved across our pre-season - the last two fixtures showing that we are capable of creating and scoring goals, but we do need to be more consistently ruthless.

“As Alex has said a higher position than mid-table is very achievable this season. I’d like to see us inside the top five if we really push hard

“We have produced some good performances in recent weeks, playing some good football; we just need to maintain our momentum with our first league game this Sunday.”

In the same division, Wroxham are away to Royston Town.

Norwich City have high hopes in the FAWNL South East Division One, having finished eighth last season, perilously close to the drop zone.

They begin their campaign with a trip to St Neots to face Cambridge United on Sunday (2pm).

Wymondham, in the same division, host London Seaward FC on Sunday.



