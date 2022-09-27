Match Report
National League North
Kettering Town
Sheriff 41
King's Lynn Town F.C
Linnets unbeaten run comes to an end
- Credit: Ian Burt
Ten-man King’s Lynn Town suffered their first league defeat of the season at struggling Kettering.
But the Linnets remain on top of the table after 10 games, after a night when their two closest rivals failed to win - Banbury and AFC Fylde were both held to home draws to move within a point of the summit.
Lynn went behind four minutes before half-time when Tai Fleming – starting in place of the injured Tyler Denton – was adjudged to have tugged Sam Bennett’s shirt in the area. Fleming was sent off, and Decarrey Sheriff tucked away the penalty.
Lynn began the second half brightly, but had appeals for a penalty waved away after first Cameron Hargreaves then Gold Omotayo went down in the area.
The teams meet again this coming weekend, in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup when Kettering head to The Walks.
Kettering: Gregory, Sault, Toseland, Gascoigne, Stohrer, Ward, Sharpe, Cooper, Bennett, Sheriff, Macdonald. Subs: White, Graham, Hill, Wright, Oluwabori.
King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Fleming, Scott, Widdrington, Clunan, Hargreaves, Ponticelli, Omotayo. Subs: Barrett, Stephens, Callan-McFadden, Walker, Charles.
Att: 629