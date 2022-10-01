Linnets hit six in FA Cup cruise

King’s Lynn Town cruised into the next round draw after a stunning 12-minute barrage that destroyed the Poppies.

Lynn rarely put a foot wrong against the team that ended their unbeaten league run in midweek.

It took them little time to get into gear, but once Jordan Ponticelli set the ball rolling on 17 minutes they were unstoppable. Gold Omotayo bagged a brace and Theo Widdrington added a fourth – all before the half-hour mark.

The recalled Josh Barrett was the brains behind the win and with quarter of an hour to go, got on the scoresheet before Aaron Jones added a sixth as Lynn marched imperiously into the fourth qualifying round draw on Monday.

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington made two changes to the side which lost at Kettering, with Tai Fleming and Jones on the bench and Barrett and Ben Stephens starting.

Barrett signalled his intentions within seconds of the start with a snapshot from Omotayo’s header which forced a corner.

Omotayo should have put Lynn ahead on six minutes, firing high after Barrett had fed Ponticelli in the box.

It was all Lynn in the opening stages, although Sam Bennett could have put the visitors ahead but for Paul Jones’s intervention from close range. Minutes later it was Bennett v Jones again - and again the Lynn keeper came out on top, although the hole that opened at the back was more than a worry.

But on 17 minutes Lynn deservedly went ahead, Barrett with a magnificent ball that split the Kettering defence and Ponticelli with the finish under the advancing keeper.

Barrett was at it again on 22 minutes with another superb pass, this time from halfway, that found Ponticelli who, with only the keeper to beat, unselfishly knocked it sideways for Omotayo to pass into an empty net.

Omotayo added another two minutes later with a header from a corner and Lynn were in total control.

Widdrington made it 4-0 on 29 minutes, sliding the ball into the far corner after a slick passing move that had Lynn fans on their feet before the ball hit the back of the net.

Lynn lost Olly Scott just before half-time, with Aaron Jones stepping into the left-back slot.

The Barrett-Ponticelli passing combo almost played in Ben Stephens but he was inches away from connecting, while keeper Cameron Gregory denied Barrett after a move which started with a lovely raking pass by Michael Clunan.

Lynn were quickly out of the blocks for the second half, Ponticelli denied by Gregory after good build-up play by Barrett and Widdrington. To rub salt into Kettering’s wounds, Gregory injured himself in denying the Lynn player and had to be replaced by goalkeeping coach Harry Hogg.

Out of absolutely nowhere, Kettering pulled a goal back, Decarrey Sheriff firing in from long range just before the hour mark.

Ponticelli could have restored the margin moments later but blazed over from Stephens’s cross.

Barrett had been the brains behind the win and on 75 minutes got the goal his performance deserved, firing in from close range on the left.

The icing on the cake for Lynn came with two minutes left when Jones curled a beauty in to the top right corner from 25 yards.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Crowther, Coulson, Scott (Jones 41), Widdrington (Callan-McFadden 76), Clunan, Barrett, Hargreaves, Stephens, Ponticelli, Omotayo (Charles 64). Subs not used: Walker, Denton, Fleming, Knowles.

Kettering: Gregory (Hogg 52), Sault (Hill 30), Toseland, White, Stohrer, Ward, Sharpe (Graham 83), Cooper, Bennett, Sheriff, MacDonald. Subs not used: Gascoigne, Hill, Wright, Empson.

Att: 828