Linnets looking for quick revenge in FA Cup clash

Tommy Widdrington has welcomed the quick opportunity to take on the team which ended King’s Lynn Town’s unbeaten start to the season.

A 1-0 defeat at Kettering in midweek was the first reverse after 12 league and cup games, which has left Lynn top of National League North and in the FA Cup, which is where the Poppies come into the story again.

Having taken three points from Lynn, they head to The Walks looking to deny them progress from their third qualifying round clash.

Widdrington was unhappy with the penalty decision which led to the game’s only goal on Tuesday, but says he knows what to expect this time.

“Credit to Kettering, they were signing and dancing in there like they’d won the league,” he said. “Wish they’d had a look at the table because we’re still at the right end of it, but listen, I have got to take the defeat as much as I take the wins and the draws in our stride and we move on to the next game, which happens to be Kettering.

“So from that point of view we’ve got a chance to put things right on Saturday at our place where I think the surroundings are a little bit more suitable to the way we want to play the game.

“At the end of the day when you are where we are in the table everybody wants to beat you, and I mean everybody wants to see you fail. If we failed on Tuesday night, then I wouldn’t mind failing every 12 games.”

Kettering boss Lee Glover is the man attempting to mastermind another ‘failure’.

“It’s the FA Cup, it’s a big game and I am sure there will be a big crowd for it,” Glover told the Northants Telegraph.

“We are away from home but we can go into it feeling confident and we know that if we do certain things right then we can get a result.

“When we’ve been to the bigger stadiums and played on good pitches this season, we have passed the ball quite well. I think the surroundings will suit us.

“It will be interesting to see if and how they reshuffle things but we haven’t really got enough bodies to change things around too much.

“It’s just a great game to go into. It’s difficult because the fact is King’s Lynn are the top seeded side in the FA Cup at the moment and we have got them away from home.

“But we can roll into it and have a go.”