Ex-Linnets midfielder released by Ipswich Town

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:32 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 4:35 PM May 13, 2022
Brett McGavin - in action here for King's Lynn Town against Grimsby - has been released by Ipswich

Brett McGavin - in action here for King's Lynn Town against Grimsby - has been released by Ipswich - Credit: Ian Burt

Brett McGavin, who spent the season at King's Lynn Town, has been released by his parent club, Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old made 36 appearance for Lynn, 11 of them from the subs' bench, scoring three goals in the National League campaign which, for the Linnets, ended last weekend with relegation. 

He signed on a season-long loan from the Tractor Boys last August, having come through the youth system at Portman Road.

McGavin made three EFL Trophy appearances, two in the FA Cup and six in the league.

In a social media post he wrote: "After 13 years at the club, it is finally time for me to say goodbye. I want to thank every member of staff, team-mates and fans who supported me at my time here. Playing for my hometown club was a special feeling that I’ll never ever forget."


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

