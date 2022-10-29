Linnets winning run comes to an end
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town’s winning run has been brought to an end.
The Linnets had won their last five league and cup games, but went down 2-1 at Gloucester City.
Theo Widdrington put the Linnets ahead in the 14th minute, but the hosts levelled through Tre Mitford on the stroke of half-time. Mitford then grabbed a winner in the 71st minute.
Lynn remain top of the National League North table, three points clear of Brackley, who were 2-1 winners at Bradford (PA). Gloucester moved up to third, a point further back.
Lynn’s next game is Saturday’s FA Cup first round trip to Doncaster Rovers.
Rovers were 1-0 home winners over Gillingham in League Two on Saturday, a result which moved them up to 10th in the table.