Fixtures release: Linnets given home start to new season

Published: 1:04 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 2:01 PM July 7, 2021

King's Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse can now begin plotting their National League campaign - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have been given a home game against a relegated League Town side to begin their National League campaign.

Southend United will visit The Walks on Saturday, August 21 for a match that will be played in front of fans with no restrictions - and given the pedigree of the opposition could well be chosen by live TV coverage.

With a capacity of just over 5,000 at The Walks, the Linnets could be in for a spectacular return to football.

The Linnets' fixtures for the 2021-22 season were released on Wednesday lunchtime and sees them make the long trip to Yeovil a week later before a home game against Chesterfield on August 30.

Notts County will be the visitors on Boxing Day, with a trip to Chesterfield on January 2.

Another relegated team, Grimsby, will be at The Walks on April 18, a Bank Holiday Monday, while the last game of the campaign will see Lynn travel to Wealdstone.





FIXTURES

Sat 21 Aug Southend United (H)

Sat 28 Aug Yeovil Town (A)

Mon 30 Aug Chesterfield (H)

Sat 04 Sep Eastleigh (A)

Sat 11 Sep Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

Tue 14 Sep Altrincham (A)

Sat 25 Sep Wealdstone (H)

Sat 02 Oct Maidenhead Utd (A)

Tue 05 Oct Barnet (H)

Sat 09 Oct Solihull Moors (H)

Sat 23 Oct Torquay Utd (A)

Tue 26 Oct Boreham Wood (H)

Sat 30 Oct Weymouth (A)

Sat 13 Nov Wrexham (H)

Sat 20 Nov Bromley (A)

Tue 23 Nov Stockport County (A)

Sat 27 Nov Aldershot Town (H)

Sat 04 Dec FC Halifax Town (A)

Sat 11 Dec Dover Athletic (H)

Sun 26 Dec Notts County (H)

Tue 28 Dec Grimsby Town (A)

Sun 02 Jan Chesterfield (A)

Sat 08 Jan Woking (H)

Sat 22 Jan Southend Utd (A)

Tue 25 Jan Altrincham (H)

Sat 29 Jan Boreham Wood (A)

Sat 05 Feb Weymouth (H)

Sat 12 Feb Wrexham (A)

Sat 19 Feb Bromley (H)

Tue 22 Feb Barnet (A)

Sat 26 Feb Maidenhead Utd (H)

Sat 05 Mar Solihull Moors (A)

Sat 12 Mar Torquay Utd (H)

Sat 19 Mar Aldershot Town (A)

Tue 22 Mar Stockport County (H)

Sat 26 Mar FC Halifax Town (H)

Sat 02 Apr Dover Athletic (A)

Sat 09 Apr Yeovil Town (H)

Fri 15 Apr Notts County (A)

Mon 18 Apr Grimsby Town (H)

Sat 23 Apr Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

Sat 30 Apr Eastleigh (H)

Mon 02 May Woking (A)

Sat 07 May Wealdstone (A)