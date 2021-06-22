Key dates for Lynn as fixture release date is set
- Credit: Ian Burt
King's Lynn Town can begin preparing their schedule for next season after the National League announced its fixtures release date.
Fixtures for the 2021/22 National League season will be released at 1pm on Wednesday, July 7.
The season will commence on Saturday, August 21, when the Linnets will be looking to consolidate their position as they turn to full-time status.
KEY DATES
Start date: Saturday August 21
End date: Saturday May 21, 2022
Play-offs: Wednesday, May 25 2022 to Sunday, June 5 2022 (Dates TBC)
Christmas schedule (all divisions)
Sunday, December 26
Tuesday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)
Sunday, January 2 (clubs have the ability to move fixtures to Saturday, January 1 or Monday January 3 - both Bank Holidays)
Dates could be subject to change