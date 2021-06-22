News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Key dates for Lynn as fixture release date is set

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 11:52 AM June 22, 2021   
Ian Culverhouse. Picture: Ian Burt

Manager Ian Culverhouse will soon know the fixtures schedule for King's Lynn Town's new season - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town can begin preparing their schedule for next season after the National League announced its fixtures release date.

Fixtures for the 2021/22 National League season will be released at 1pm on Wednesday, July 7.

The season will commence on Saturday, August 21, when the Linnets will be looking to consolidate their position as they turn to full-time status.

KEY DATES

Start date: Saturday  August 21

End date: Saturday May 21, 2022

Play-offs: Wednesday, May 25 2022 to Sunday, June 5 2022 (Dates TBC)


Christmas schedule (all divisions)


Sunday, December 26

Tuesday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

Sunday, January 2 (clubs have the ability to move fixtures to Saturday, January 1 or Monday January 3 - both Bank Holidays)

Dates could be subject to change


King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

