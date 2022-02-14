Linnets fresh for the battle - Langton

The battle continues for King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night as they look to keep alive their increasingly desperate hopes of surviving the drop from the National League.

Woking head to The Walks, for a rearranged game after a postponement in January - a game which has the now familiar ‘must-win’ label attached.

Lynn cannot afford to drop any more home points, no matter the opposition, after Saturday’s hugely damaging defeat to fellow strugglers Altrincham at The Walks.

It was a game in which only one or two – notably goalkeeper Paul Jones and central defender Ross Barrows – came out with much credit after a performance which was well below the standards set since manager Tommy Widdrington arrived in November.

Widdrington will serve the second of a four-match touchline ban, with assistant Hugo Langton on the sidelines for Lynn’s fourth game in 10 days, although he was reluctant to blame the schedule for any tired legs at the weekend.

Linnets' assistant boss Hugo Langton - Credit: Ian Burt

“We look after the players in terms of their schedule and what we do on the training pitch and not overloading them on weeks like this because we realise that freshness is the most important thing,” he said.

“Obviously Tuesday (at Grimsby) was a longer away trip and we all got home in the middle of the night, but the players when they came back into training had been given enough time to be fresh and they were, so I don’t necessarily buy that.”

Lynn go into the game three points behind Weymouth, with a game in hand, and 12 behind Maidenhead, who occupy the last safe spot but have played one game less.

“There is still a lot of football to play,” said Langton. “We will keep believing, we will keep working because we still believe that we have got a chance of staying up.”

Woking head to Norfolk having suffered a 3-2 home defeat to resurgent Southend at the weekend, taking their winless run to four games.

Eyes and ears will definitely be on other matches on Tuesday night – Maidenhead are away to 16th-placed Wealdstone while Weymouth host Eastleigh (14th).



