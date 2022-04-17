'I'm a believe' insists Linnets boss

The Great Escape music has been shuffled to the back of the play list at The Walks – but King’s Lynn Town boss Tommy Widdrington is still humming I’m A Believer.

Grimsby – conquerors of leaders Stockport on Good Friday – head to west Norfolk on Bank Holiday Monday when Lynn will be required to put the wind up them and their play-off ambitions in a bid to delay what looks increasingly like a fast-approaching D Day.

Should Lynn lose and resurgent Aldershot beat Dagenham & Redbridge, then it means the Linnets could be relegated next weekend, at Dagenham.

Widdrington can’t think that way, his glass must be half full. But even he knows that the intervention of a minor miracle would be most welcome to help make up the eight-point gap on Aldershot, who have two games in hand.

“It has been a tough task – it was 17 points at one stage,” said Widdrington after Friday’s 4-1 defeat at Notts County.

“The gap doesn’t worry me. If I worried about it I would lose all my hair.

“So from that point of view, we have got to do what we can do and if we can win three or four games, I still think we have got a fighting chance. I would be wrong to stand here and be the manager tomorrow if I told you we were giving up, so I am never doing that and neither are them (players) in there. They are playing for that (badge) on the front of the shirt, not for themselves on the back and I can’t ask them for any more than that.”

Lynn are expecting a big crowd at The Walks – and Widdrington wants Lynn fans to come out in force.

“I am hearing we have already sold 1,500 for Grimsby fans so I'd love the town to come out for the club and for the lads, who are trying their best, trust me. You can never kid a kidder – none of my lads are cheating, they are giving me what they have got, they are giving the badge what they have got and they will do everything. They will try to do everything within the laws of the game to win football matches and that’s is all we are trying to do.”