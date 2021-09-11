'Crazy' moment is in the past says King's Lynn star

Published: 6:00 AM September 11, 2021

Don't look back in anger - Junior Morias is about to see red for a stamp on Jason Demetriou - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have a TV audience for their evening kick-off against leaders Dagenham & Redbridge - when a 'returning' striker is desperate to play a starring role - CHRIS LAKEY reports





Junior Morias admits he’s like a coiled spring as he prepares for his second attempt at a full debut for the Linnets.

The striker’s first attempt ended six minutes earlier than planned after a rush of blood saw him stamp on an opponent and, deservedly, see red, in more ways than one.

Morias knows he was wrong, and after three games doing something he hates - watching from the stands – is eager to do what he does best.

“Literally, being in the stands has been very frustrating, I cannot lie, but I am itching to go,” he said. “It is not nice getting sent off in the first league game of the season after I’ve done six weeks of pre-season.

“It is just about bouncing back and going into Saturday ready to go.”

Once the initial pain subsided, Morias began to turn a negative into a positive.

“It was just a crazy moment, but you live and you learn, and it is about learning from your mistakes,” added Morias, who will be without fellow striker Gold Omotayo today. “I made a mistake, I have learned from it and it is time to move on.

Gold Omotayo misses the gamer because of injury - Credit: Ian Burt

“I hate watching football, but you tend to learn, especially about my position – I learned to watch and see different things, different pictures so when I go on the pitch it becomes easier.

“It feels like three years I have been out for, but those three games just watching them different things, it is different when you are watching it from the side it has been positive to be honest, there are loads of good things about the team.

“When I got sent off everyone was around me - I put my hand up, everyone put their hands around me and it was about what can I do now to help the boys. I did what I could do – be bubbly, I went on the trips away, just to be a voice in the changing room, to help the boys a result and we did that at Yeovil and we got a point at the weekend (at Eastleigh).”

The game against Dagenham & Redbridge on being shown live on BT Sport - Credit: Ian Burt

TV times

Lynn have lost both their home games this season – to Southend and Chesterfield - when home fans were outnumbered by their visitors’ followers.

Today, it’s a 5.20pm kick-off because the game is being shown is live on BT Sport which, combined with an expected lower influx of fans from east London, means Lynn fans should be the dominant voices – which suits manager Ian Culverhouse.

“The two games we have had felt like away games, especially the first one,” he said. “They outnumbered us three to one I think it was. It’s a shame and it is hard because the world is still in a little bit of recovery mode at the moment and it has been hard on people to fork out to come. So I understand everyone’s problems – but it would be lovely to get this place rocking, it really would. I understand we have to give them something to shout about and we will try our utmost, but it would be lovely to have the majority of the crowd here getting right behind us.

“As I have said before, we have gone really deep in games when we have needed them and they have carried us, and the players respond to it. Once this place, and especially the main stand, gets rocking it is a nice place to play.

“This place has always been a bit of a fortress and to start off with, even though the opposition we have played are a lot bigger than us, it’s there and we have to get that initial first win and that will kick us on.”

Ian Culverhouse knows good home support can help his team against Dagenham - Credit: Ian Burt

Cully on Daggers

“It’s a great game for us, Dagenham are flying, they really are flying, and we have looked at a few of their games and they are a really good side, a powerful side, with lots of experience, which we haven’t got, but it will be a test for us.

“What is a pleasing thing is we have been in every game so far – we haven’t buckled, we haven’t laid down, and even though we have lost a couple here we have been in games. We took Southend and we had a couple of good chances towards the end there. Chesterfield, alright we were lacking in that final third again, but when we looked at the game back there wasn’t a lot in it.”

Joe Rowley - the midfielder will be a vital weapon against the league leaders - Credit: Ian Burt



