Lynn starting to enjoy the fruits of Widdrington's labours

Kyle Callan-McFadden is a huge influence on and off the pitch - but is yet to play a minute under Tommy Widdrington as he recovers from injury - Credit: Ian Burt

Tommy Widdrington may have to watch the next stage of his King's Lynn Town revival from the stands - but whether it prevents him having a spring in his step this afternoon is another matter.

The Walks hosts another ‘must-win’ game, but truth is, they’re all in that bracket now as Lynn set about trying to save their National League skin.

The Lynn boss - who begins a four-game touchline ban - acknowledged the importance of February’s fixtures and as Altrincham head to west Norfolk on Saturday, it’s been a case of so far, so good.

A home win over Weymouth and an away draw – at mid-table Grimsby Town - added much-needed points to the coffers. Remarkably, they are the only games when Lynn have not conceded – a sign that Widdrington’s vow to tighten up at the back, which is where the foundations of good teams are built, is paying off. It does help, of course, when you can bring in an experienced central defender like Josh Coulson. That signing was top drawer – and while the manager might not wish to discuss it, so is that of his own son, Theo, who has a great first-time pass on him which complements the other side of his game – an edge. Something that is beginning to be more evident in Widdrington’s Linnets.

Theo Widdrington has proved an astute signing for the Linnets - Credit: Ian Burt

The manager also had Kyle Callan-McFadden on the bench in midweek – the former Norwich City academy man has not played a minute of football under Widdrington, but the manager has seen enough of him in training and, as football people like to say ‘around and about the place’ to know what an influence he can be on his team. Callan-McFadden, Coulson and Ross Barrows as a middle three? Sounds good. Aaron Jones has been a regular on the right, but Jak Hickman will want to do to him what Olly Scott is doing to the fit-again Tyler Denton down the left and provide genuine competition for places.

Widdrington often points out how many players he has to disappoint by not selecting them for his starting XI or his matchday squad – that's competition that Lynn need and arguably have more of for some time.

Yes, the attack might be in need of strengthening, but Lynn aren’t exactly starved of goals. Malachi Linton is showing his true form, Josh Barrett and Michael Clunan - both excellent this season – are supplying from midfield. If a growth in confidence is maintained, then you can see others chipping in - Ken Charles, Zain Walker, Munashe Sundire, Brett McGavin, Harry Phipps and Barrows all have goals in them.

While Lynn look more likely to win battles, there is a war to be won. Ifs, buts and maybes won’t be enough, but the hope on the terraces is reflected inside the camp: you guess it has to be, but this is what Widdrington said when asked about the bigger picture.

“I’ve said to the chairman that by the end of February, certainly by the Solihull game on March 5, I can then tell him what to plan for.

“At this moment in time we have no other focus than every game and every game is a stepping stone for is to remain in this division.

“That is what we want, that is what the club is planning for, that’s what we have planned for since I came into the building. There's no eye on anything other than that. I can assure anybody who thinks that by letting people go, ie Ethan (Coleman) and Michael (Gyasi) on loan or young Tyler (Knowles) on loan that is just because it suits them and it suits me and it suits this football club at this time, that is nothing to do with long-term planning on division status at all. We are completely focused on being in this division.”

Those words were spoken before the February fixtures began. Today, four points from two games later, comes game three of a pivotal month.

Lynn lost 4-1 at Altrincham early in the season, but they are a different animal today. Widdrington will want to make the most of home comforts – and if his team do that it could make it three unbeaten... a season first.