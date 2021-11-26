'Massive response' needed as Lynn seek elusive home win

Ian Culverhouse says he wants a "massive response" from his team for the crunch home game against fellow strugglers Aldershot.

Lynn go into the game on the back of a 5-0 midweek defeat at Stockport.

"Very disappointing," Culverhouse told the club's official YouTube channel. "They (Stockport) are a class act - probably very, very close to winning the league this year but it just shows the gulf of class in this league.

"We need to respond very, very quickly and rebound from it. We have a home game that is really crucial to us so we are looking for a massive response from them. In training today they were back to normal, back to good spirits so we are looking forward to the game.

"We had a long discussion after the Stockport game, a quite frank discussion, with us all and we just said after we get back on the coach all our focus is on Aldershot. We can't do anything about our previous games so all our focus is really on the next home game."

It will inevitably be labelled a six-pointer against the team directly above Lynn, who are second from bottom, and Culverhouse is eager to put an end to a run of eight home league games without a win this season.

"I don't think it is make or break. because there are still 20-odd games to play, so it is not the end of the world whatever, but we know the importance of the game," he said. "It is a home game and we haven't been particularly good at home lately so it is a chance for us to rectify that and really give a good account of ourselves."

Culverhouse has added much-needed firepower with the signing of former Colchester United striker Ken Charles, who looks set to go straight into the squad, subject to FA and league approval. Charles, 21, has signed a deal until June 2023 and will be a welcome addition to a squad which lost striker Junior Morias to Dagenham two weeks ago.

The arrival of Charles - who began his career at Erith and went on to play for Enfield Town and Cheshunt after leaving Colchester - will fill some of the void left by the departure of Morias and should also ease the mounting pressure on striker Gold Omotayo, who has yet to score in 13 league starts.

He said: "Obviously it is not easy at all, the season hasn't been going our way but there are two ways you go after it - you either blame other people or take responsibility and try to get it turned around and I can say that our team is focused to change it around and we have just got to focus on the next game

"If you look at the table it is a massive game for us - we need to win this game to be able to get out of this and if you look at the other results from past games, personally I don't think they reflect how we played and our performances, but it is how it is. Football is a matter of results - you can play well and lose and play bad a win so at the end of the day that is all that matters. But we don't need extra motivation because we know where we are and we don't want it to be there so Saturday is a day to turn this around."

Omotayo believes Lynn fans will show their true colours.

"If I put myself in their shoes it is not nice," he said. "It is not nice when your team is not doing well and not getting results but a proper fan is someone who stands behind a team even though they are not winning and they can make a massive difference if they support us on Saturday, which I am sure they will - we need them."







