Linnets ready to hit the road in FA Trophy fourth round

King’s Lynn Town will travel to Tonbridge Angels in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

The Linnets will head to The Longmead Stadium on Saturday, January 15 as reward for their 2-1 victory at The Walks against Nantwich Town thanks to Josh Barrett’s brace.

Tonbridge caused one of the upsets of the third round in beating Torquay United at the weekend thanks to Ibrahim Olutade’s late winner.

They operate in the National League South and, like Lynn, are struggling down the wrong end of the table.

A prize fund of £5,250 is on offer for the winners of the last 32 tie next month with both clubs knowing they are just four steps from a potential Wembley final.

Linnets boss Tommy Widdrington admitted after his side’s win on Saturday that his side remain a work in progress.

He will be hoping to continue his good start to his Linnets reign when Notts Country go to The Walks on Boxing Day.