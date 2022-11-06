Best pictures from a fantastic day for King's Lynn Town and their fans

Published:
7:00 AM November 6, 2022
More than 660 King's Lynn Town fans made the trip to south Yorkshire to see their heroes spring an FA Cup set over Doncaster Rovers.
Photographer Ian Burt caught the best of the action as well as the celebrations...
Aaron Jones celebrates
- Credit: Ian Burt
Assistant manager Hugo Langton and Tyler Denton
- Credit: Ian Burt
Celebration time
- Credit: Ian Burt
Former Linnet Ross Barrows joins in the celebrations
- Credit: Ian Burt
Theo Widdrington, a flying Mark Hughes and Michael Clunan celebrate
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn fans before kick-off at Doncaster
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle
- Credit: Ian Burt
Great scenes at the end
- Credit: Ian Burt
Lynn fans celebrate
- Credit: Ian Burt
Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster
- Credit: Ian Burt
Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster
- Credit: Ian Burt
Travelling King's Lynn Town fans in full voice at Doncaster
- Credit: Ian Burt
Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster
- Credit: Ian Burt
Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster
- Credit: Ian Burt