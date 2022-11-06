News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Best pictures from a fantastic day for King's Lynn Town and their fans

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:00 AM November 6, 2022
Josh Coulson and the Lynn players celebrate Gold Omotayo's winner - Credit: Ian Burt

More than 660 King's Lynn Town fans made the trip to south Yorkshire to see their heroes spring an FA Cup set over Doncaster Rovers.

Photographer Ian Burt caught the best of the action as well as the celebrations...

Aaron Jones celebrates - Credit: Ian Burt

Hugo Langton and Tyler Denton celebrate a fine victory - Credit: Ian Burt

Assistant manager Hugo Langton and Tyler Denton - Credit: Ian Burt

Great scenes at the end as Lynn beat Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup - Credit: Ian Burt

Celebration time - Credit: Ian Burt

Former Linnet Ross Barrows joins in the celebrations - Credit: Ian Burt

Theo Widdrington, a flying Mark Hughes and Michael Clunan celebrate 

Lynn fans before kick-off at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate at the final whistle - Credit: Ian Burt

Great scenes at the end as Lynn beat Doncaster Rovers in the FA Cup - Credit: Ian Burt

Great scenes at the end - Credit: Ian Burt

Lynn fans celebrate - Credit: Ian Burt


Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster

Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt

Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt

Travelling King's Lynn Town fans in full voice at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt

Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt

Travelling King's Lynn Town fans at Doncaster - Credit: Ian Burt


