Friends reunited for Linnets after FA Cup draw

Published: 3:51 PM October 4, 2021

Michael Gash, left, and Adam Marriott - time to let go of the past - Credit: Ian Burt

It will be a case of friends reunited after King’s Lynn Town were drawn against Peterborough Sports in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The Linnets will come up against former players Michael Gash and Ryan Fryatt, who are both now plying their trade for the Evo-Stik South League Premier Central side.

Ian Culverhouse’s side will be heavy favourites when Peterborough come to The Walks on Saturday, October 16 although they will be wary of the threat posed by Gash in particular after the part he played in Lynn’s rise through the leagues.

Gash’s place is Lynn folklore is safe following his super play-off winning goal against Warrington, which elevated King’s Lynn to the Conference North at the time. Fryatt was released in May last year after an injury plagued campaign.

If Lynn can advance to the next round, they could take on a Football League side in the first round proper whilst also benefiting to the tune of £9,375 in prize money.

Ryan Fryatt missed King's Lynn Town's midweek defeat at Hitchin Town Picture: Jamie Honeywood - Credit: Archant



