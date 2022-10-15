'I think we can beat anybody in the draw' - Linnets boss

Tommy Widdrington believes his team can be a match for any of the teams in the hat for Monday’s FA Cup first round draw.

Tommy Widdrington celebrates the win at full-time - Credit: Ian Burt

The Linnets boss would love to see his players tested against the best the EFL can throw at them – but knows that a supposedly ‘easier’ draw will give him a better chance to add much-needed cash to the coffers.

Up for grabs is more than £40,000 for the first round winners – with nothing for the losers.

Michael Clunan appeals a decision - Credit: Ian Burt

Teams from League One and Two go into the pot alongside the Linnets – and none will hold any fear for the former Southampton midfielder.

“I haven’t looked at who has won and who has lost so I don’t know who is through,” said Widdrington. “I haven’t got a preference. I would love to have as home tie against a team that we could beat - and I think we can beat anybody in the draw, so from that point of view I don’t care who we get.”

It’s a good position to be in at a time when things are looking up for Lynn, who are top of National League North, playing quality attacking football and, judging by Saturday’s 1,700-plus gate, have a fanbase to tap into to up the domestic attendances.

King's Lynn Town fans enjoying their side's FA Cup win - Credit: Ian Burt

Certainly this game was a good advertisement for Lynn – a proper FA Cup tie, tight until the closing stages when Lynn got a third, played in a good atmosphere all enhanced by 150 noisy fans from Ashington.

“I’m delighted the people of King’s Lynn listened and came out and watched,” said Widdrington. “It looked like a much healthier crowd than what we normally have so hopefully it has whetted their appetite, at least for the next FA Cup game, but we have a couple of big games first and we hope we get them back.

Aaron Jones poses for a selfie after Lynn beat Ashington - Credit: Ian Burt

“If they have enjoyed it today, and we have got them in the first round proper of the FA Cup, and that isn’t us at our best, it is a good advert for us.”

Newcastle-born Widdrington predicted a tough afternoon – and he got it. Lynn were the better side in the first half and went ahead through Ben Stephens, but were pegged back before Jordan Ponticelli ensured they went in 2-1 up.

Adam Crowther got the insurance goal with 12 minutes to go to finally take the wind out of Ashington’s sails.

Theo Widdrington flies through the air after his shot was blocked by the defender - Credit: Ian Burt

“I think a lot of credit has to go to Ashington and (manager) Ian (Skinner) and his group,” said Widdrington. “To get to this level is an achievement in itself and they gave us problems. I think one or two of us were slightly off in terms of our touch and we weren’t our fluent selves, but on the couple of occasions that we were in the first half we scored two fantastic goals again. And we have created a lot of chances to have won by a bigger margin.

“But they did pose a threat and, like I said to the lads, a lot of these lads have played at our level, they’re just a little bit older now, and I knew fitness would tell in the end, but my hat’s off to everybody who travelled down, and the fans, they have done their club and the area very, very proud - I didn’t expect anything else.”

Jordan Ponticelli is pushed to the ground - Credit: Ian Burt

Young Norwich City goalkeeper Sam Blair was on the bench for Lynn, having signed on a loan deal until January,

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Crowther, Callan-McFadden (Coulson 56), Denton, Stephens (Hargreaves 56), Barrett (Charkles 81), Clunan, Widdrington, Ponticelli, Omotayo. Subs not used: Keller, Scott, Walker, Blair. Goals: Stephens 13, Ponticelli 24, Crowther 78

Ashington: Dryden, Cartwright, Summerly, Aziakonou (Mullen 41), Harmison, Lough, Mason (Johnson 82), Sampson (Ross 84), Maguire, Briggs, Salmon. Subs not used: Kalthoeber, Anderson, Smith, Janusz. Goal: Salmon 20

Attendance: 1,709