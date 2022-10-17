News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Linnets to face to league opposition in FA Cup

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 7:25 PM October 17, 2022
The Emirates FA Cup Trophy ahead of the Emirates FA Cup first round match at The MEL Group Stadium,

The big prize - the FA Cup - Credit: PA

King’s Lynn Town have been handed an away tie in the first round of the FA Cup. 

The Linnets will face Doncaster Rovers, who are currently 12th in League Two. 

The first round matches will be played on the weekend of November 5-6. 

The Linnets made it through to the competition proper after replay victories over Bedford Town and Kettering Town before the 2-1 fourth qualifying round win over Ashington on Saturday. 

It is the third year in a row that Lynn have made it to the first round.  

In 2020-21, Lynn famously won at Port Vale before a 6-1 loss at Portsmouth, and in 2021-22 went down 1-0 at home to Walsall. 

As well as the prospect of FA Cup glory, there is a big financial carrot for the Linnets – the winners of this tie will bank a healthy cheque for £41,000, but the losers get nothing. Lynn have already put £18,375 into the coffers from this season’s competition. 


