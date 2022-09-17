News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Intriguing FA Cup clash ahead as Linnets host former boss

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM September 17, 2022
Former King's Lynn boss Gary Setchell, now in charge of Bedford Town

Former King's Lynn boss Gary Setchell returns for an FA Cup clash with his Bedford Town side - Credit: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town turn their attentions to the FA Cup today – when the league will be temporarily put to one side, to be replaced by the issue of a returning hero or two. 

Former Linnets boss Gary Setchell brings his Bedford Town side - including popular ex-keeper Lynn keeper Alex Street - to The Walks for a second qualifying round clash that has all the ingredients to be a classic. 

Setchell and Street still have many admirers – they have been part of successful Lynn sides – and it will not have escaped their notice that Lynn have developed a nasty habit of allowing handy leads to slip from their grasp. 

It cost them two points in a 3-3 draw at Chester and there was almost a repeat in midweek when Alfreton came from two down to level before Ben Stephens grabbed a late winner. 

Lynn boss Tommy Widdrington doesn’t believe it’s become a problem. 

“What we have got to believe, as a group of lads, is don’t get embarrassed about winning quite comfortably at half-time,” he said. 

“You’ve got to put your foot down and get a little bit more gas and push on rather than make my heartbeat go through the roof.” 

Widdrington knows enough about Setchell and his links with west Norfolk to expect a tough game. 

“The bloke was very successful here and I am sure he is still well liked by the vast majority of the people in the building, so from that point of view the gloves will be on until 20 to five and then I am sure he will come in and have a beer with us.” 

Lynn centre-halves Josh Coulson and Adam Crowther were in the wars against Alfreton’s burly front-men, but both are expected to be fit to face the Eagles, while there could be a place on the seven-strong bench for fellow defender Kyle Callan-McFadden, whose back injury hasn’t kicked a ball in anger under Widdrington. 

King's Lynn Town defender Kyle Callan-McFadden and former player Dan Bowry

The pain is almost over for Kyle Callan-McFadden - Credit: Ian Burt

“He is close, very close, but ultimately he has been out for such a long time he is getting little aches and pains as a residual to the injury,” said the Lynn boss. “But he is physically well and healthy and has trained for a week and a half and I expect him to be involved fairly soon.” 

King's Lynn Town FC
King's Lynn News

